Source title: The premiere of the movie “The World” is a sincere masterpiece that touches people’s hearts.

On August 9, the film “The World“, supported by the China Children’s Charity Association Children’s Public Welfare Film and Television Fund, held the national premiere of “Healing the World” in Beijing. Zhou Quan, deputy director of Shanghai Radio and Television Documentary Center, chief producer of the film “The World“, Chen Shuang, vice president of Chenming Media, chief producer of the film “The World“, directors Tao Tao, Zhang Qi, Qin Bo, Fan Shiguang and other main creators attended the event and shared many unknown creative stories, allowing the audience to glimpse the mountains, rivers, lakes and seas behind the scenes. The movie “The World” has held several screening events before, and all of them have received sincere praise from the audience. The word-of-mouth effect has attracted many celebrities to appear at the premiere and appreciate the masterpiece. Hu Fang, Director of the General Office of the Department of Journalism and Communication, Communication University of China, Professor Lu Guijun, a medical expert, and well-known entertainers Pu Bajia and Yuan Shanshan, all praised the film after watching the movie. A true masterpiece”. The film is currently on national pre-sale, and will start a national road show from August 14 to 19, and will be released nationwide on August 19. The main creator’s message to the audience: Find the softest thing in your heart The film “The World” is a big screen work of the same name as a phenomenon-level TV documentary series. The title of the film comes from Zhuangzi’s article, which is intended to explore how people get along with the outside world, which is also the value the film wants to convey. Director Tao Tao recalled the filming process with a lot of emotion. He believed that both families used love to heal each other’s hearts. The seeds of love are called out and have an amazing energy that can resist the fear of suffering. Director Zhang Qi shared his thoughts, “People begin to slowly move towards the end of their lives from birth, but there are too many interferences in our lives, which make it easy for us to ignore some very important issues.” In the opinion of director Qin Bo, the characters in the film show their private lives so that everyone can see these stories. To some extent, they are victims. They think more about letting everyone gain something from watching the movie. Director Fan Shiguang also expressed the hope that the movie will not only move everyone to tears, but also hope that the audience can find the softest thing in their hearts, treat those around them kindly, and make life full of power. Love and Courage Heal the Human Audience’s Warm Message “Firework Girl” Since the project of the movie “The World” to its premiere, the process has gone through twists and turns, bearing the efforts and sweat of many people. As the representative of the producer, Xin Wang, deputy general manager of Kandong (Shanghai) Media Co., Ltd., sighed that the film has gone through three years of polishing, overcoming various difficulties in the middle, and now it is very precious to finally be able to meet the audience. The chief producer Zhou Quan believes that the more they face the test, the kindness, compassion and courage at the bottom of the Chinese human nature will be inspired, and I hope the audience can also be inspired by this kind of power. The chief producer, Chen Shuang, accompanied the film along the way and developed deep feelings for the characters in the film. He appealed to the audience to pay more attention to the relatives of these patients, whose lives need external support and help. See also Marvel Producer Responds to Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch's "Who's the Strongest Mage" Discussion | HYPEBEAST It is worth mentioning that among the main characters in the movie, Xu Lieying, the mother who suffered from liver cancer, and Wang Sirong, the girl who suffered from bone tumors, have passed away regretfully. The current 13-year-old “firework girl” Liu Zihan is still fighting against the disease. At the premiere, Zihan’s recent video was specially shown. The audience was moved by the optimistic Zihan again and wrote warm messages to her. All the creators also called for the support of more loving platforms and media, and did their best to help Zihan. overcome obstacles. The trickle will eventually gather a majestic force, and the chief producer Chen Shuang solemnly promises once again that the box office profits of the film will be donated to charity organizations to convey the power of love with practical actions. Yuan Shanshan bluntly said “I can’t hold back my emotions” and the audience lit up the light of hope The film “The World” is 90 minutes long. The whole film always uses restrained shots to capture the “joy of life” and “movement of love” of the two families as much as possible, tempering the touching moments of life in the pain. Song, many guests at the scene even cried several times during the viewing process, and they all praised the film after the screening, such as “true and touching”, “healing people’s heart”, “plain but profound” and so on. Hu Fang, director of the General Office of the Department of Journalism and Communication, Communication University of China, expressed affectionately that this is a very shocking film. The process of the patient’s family fighting against the disease shows the desire for life and love. Actor Pu Bajia spoke highly of the humanistic care shown in the film, saying bluntly, “This is one of the best documentary films I have ever seen. Although life is not easy, reality is cruel, but love trumps everything.” Actor Yuan Shanshan recalled her father’s anti-cancer experience on the spot, and revealed that she “can’t hold back my emotions at the end”. Lu Guijun, a medical expert known as a “humanistic messenger”, also said that, just as the view of life shown in the film, love can surpass life and death, and what life needs in the end is calmness and brilliance. At the end of the premiere, the audience lit up the heart lamp symbolizing hope in the world, illuminating hope for Zihan, and illuminating the light of life for everyone! The movie “The World” is currently on national pre-sale. It will start a national road show from August 14th to 19th, and will be released nationwide on August 19th. We hope that more audiences will gain comfort, touch and encouragement from the story at that time. The China Children’s Charity Association Children’s Public Welfare Film and Television Fund supports the film “The World“, which is supported by Kandongfang (Shanghai) Media Co., Ltd., Chenming Film Industry (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Real Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Juying Media Co., Ltd., Produced by Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Huanxing Brothers (Xiangshan) Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Beijing Tianhao Shengshi Entertainment Culture Co., Ltd., Baifu Film (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Jiahuan (Shanghai) Film Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Baidai Jianghu Film Co., Ltd., Horgos Peak Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Tianyue Oriental Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing One Two Three Vision Film and Television Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Shanghai Fenghai Film Co., Ltd., Big Orange Tree (Beijing) Culture Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yi Shikong Film and Television Co., Ltd., and Beijing ByteDance Network Technology Co., Ltd. jointly produced. Issued by Beijing Juyinglian Culture Media Co., Ltd. 