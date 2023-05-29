The premiere of the movie “Wind Speed ​​Extreme Warfare” was held in Xi’an, and the audience sang “Friendship Years” full of feelings_TOM Entertainment

On May 20, the film “Wind Speed ​​Extreme War” held its first screening ceremony in Xi’an High-tech Zone.Actors Xie Tianhua, Zhu Yongtang, Lin Xiaofeng, Cai Yanming, Yan Jiexin, etc., screenwriter, director, and chief producer Xin Zhao attended the screening ceremony and interacted with the audience.

“Wind Speed ​​Extreme Warfare” is currently the only genre movie in the world that depicts professional super motorcycle racers. The film is based on the stories of many professional racers in China and combines Hong Kong movie elements. The representative Young and Dangerous original protagonist plays the main role, deeply integrating many elements such as brotherhood, mentorship, track situation and past events in the rivers and lakes. From A Tang’s persistent pursuit and life ups and downs, it tells a story with reflective significance and feelings. The story of temperature transformation.







A Tang (played by Zhu Yongtang) and A Hua (played by Xie Tianhua) were originally teammates of the Fengyun Racing Team. They were equal opponents on the track when they were young. . However, A Tang, who likes to eat, drink and make friends all day long, fell in love with the racing car model Qianying and offended the boss of a wealthy local businessman. Because of a huge sum of money, he had to leave the racing field and go to Macau.

More than ten years later, Ah Tang has become a casino owner with many subordinates. Seeing that Ah Hua has become the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau championship for three consecutive times, there is a lot of applause. Ah Tang is unwilling to give up his racing pursuit and return to the track. , wanted to challenge Ah Hua, wanted to get back what he lost, but he tried everything, even found his former senior brother A Feng (played by Lin Xiaofeng) to change the car to the top configuration for him, but he couldn’t run After passing A Hua, and after several competitions, A Tang lost control and crashed his car, falling into a deep sinking.

Finally, I learned from Ah Feng that Ah Hua has been working silently for more than ten years, exhausting everything for racing, and insisting on racing with internal injuries. When Ah Tang knew about Ah Hua’s ten-year experience, he finally understood Time waits for no one, what is lost in life, and what is missed may not be recovered in a lifetime. A Tang began to reflect on her life, and took the initiative to communicate with Ah Hua to let go of the knots that have been in her heart for many years.

And at this moment, Ah Hua is also scarred. He is middle-aged and can’t find a suitable candidate to replace him. Under the suggestion of Ah Feng, Ah Tang began to train the young talented driver Xiao Yong, and finally Xiao Yong became the successor of the team, defeated Ah Hua, and became the new Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau championship.







Wind Speed ​​Race seems to be a superbike racing movie, but in fact the core concept conveys life choices and time changes.

Lost speed is like lost time, if you lose it, you can never get it back. There are only 24 hours in a day, what you give time, time will give you back. The classic lines in these films are like memories of life, full of deep meaning and inspiration.







The director said frankly that the inspiration for this movie comes from his real feelings of being in contact with professional racing drivers for many years. The character prototypes of the two racing drivers in the story are his racing coach and his senior brothers. The mainstay is also the apprentice of Master Wu, the originator of Chinese motorcycle racing. The relationship between the two is like A Tang and A Hua in the wind speed battle. They are opponents when they enter the track and teammates when they leave the track. A lot of professional knowledge about motorsports and behind-the-scenes sadness in the film are processed from the real stories of many professional racers.

Hu Zhaoneng, who serves as the chief racing director of the film, is not only one of the characters who inspired the story, but also the chief technical officer of the film’s racing car. When shooting the scene of the car crash, he also wanted to achieve the effect, resulting in a broken shoulder, but Hu Zhaoneng admitted frankly that for the film As a result, even if the fracture is broken, there will be no regrets, which can be regarded as another contribution to Chinese racing.







The cast is composed of three leading actors who once played the classic roles in Young and Dangerous, and Yuanhua Yuanqiu, an old Hong Kong drama with a sense of joy, guest starred as Master Wu and the nurse. The director said that in order to follow the five Hong Kong actors he pursued The actors started the filming process. Due to the epidemic situation, the entire crew extended the original plan of more than 20 days of filming to 45 days due to the epidemic situation. The filming and production were still completed according to the original lineup.







Xie Tianhua, Zhu Yongtang, and Lin Xiaofeng, the three good brothers who were in the same frame in Young and Dangerous 20 years ago, finally have the opportunity to star in another movie with middle-aged reflections after more than 20 years. They all admit that it is rare a chance.







As the screenwriter, director, and chief producer of the film, Xin Zhao has several roles. Under the condition that no one in the world makes professional motorcycle racer movies, he made the first inspirational film about Chinese professional motorcycle racers. Xin Zhao has been committed to the creation of racing movies for many years. He has filmed many racing driver movies such as “Racing Dream”, “Wind Speed ​​Time” and “Anti-Drag Racing Action”. He has also cooperated with Hong Kong actors such as Xie Tianhua and Zhu Yongtang many times.

The director expressed on the spot that the four things he loves most are music, movies, racing cars, and Hong Kong, so in this wind speed battle, he collaborated with five Hong Kong actors to complete a movie about racing cars, and according to his The idea of ​​music creation.

The behind-the-scenes team and the leading actors were all moved by his persistence, because the cost of the film was extremely low, and in addition to the epidemic, there were many difficulties in the shooting, production and post-production process. Director Xin Zhao was still under heavy pressure and insisted on completing it until it was delivered to the audience.

During the screening of the film, many viewers also shed tears and emotions when they showed brotherhood. Some racing drivers said after watching that this is the most sincere racing movie in China, and it is very real. After the screening, the three leading actors sang the classic Young and Dangerous theme song Friendship Years, which made the audience sigh. A generation is getting old, but there are always people who are young.

Another clue of the love line in the film, according to the director, also comes from a real life story of his friend Zhu Yongtang, and the love plot of this film is similar to the emotional experience between a certain actress and the lead actor that was circulated on the Internet 20 years ago There are also many highly overlapping places, which can’t help but make people imagine.



