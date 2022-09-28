original title:The premiere of the National Day movie “Iron Will” recreates the birth process of the first molten iron in New China

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, September 27 (Reporter Guo Guanhua) On September 27, the film “Iron Will” co-produced by People’s Daily Online held its premiere in Beijing. Director Ning Haiqiang, starring Liu Ye, Han Xue, Li Peien and other main creators appeared one after another, film producer and chief producer Han Tao, chairman of Northern United Film and Television Group, co-producer Yu Dong, chairman of Bona Film Group, All-China Federation of Trade Unions Chen Sisi, executive deputy head and artistic director of the Cultural Troupe, and Pan Jian, member of the Party Committee, director and vice president of People’s Daily Online, also attended the premiere.

From left to right: Han Tao, producer and chief producer of the film, Yu Dong, chairman of Bona Film Group, Zhou Yong, deputy general manager of Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., and executive deputy head and artist of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions Art Troupe Director Chen Sisi, People’s Daily Online Party Committee Member, Director and Vice President Pan Jian, Wanda Films Co., Ltd. Wanda Cinema Line Deputy General Manager Li Jinbo. Photo courtesy of “Iron Will”

The movie “Iron Will” is adapted from real history, showing the historical process of the birth of the first molten iron in New China. In the film, the demand for steel in the liberation, construction and resistance of the new China to resist US aggression and aid in Korea is becoming more and more urgent. The fighting hero played by Liu Ye is transformed into a steel warrior, together with the engineer Sun Xuefei played by Han Xue, the labor model Meng Tai played by Lin Yongjian and the general manager Cheng Shixun played by Zhang Guoqiang. Overcoming difficulties, breaking through the “stuck neck” of imperialism with steel-like will, quickly resumed production, and supported the resistance to US aggression and aid to Korea.

Director Ning Haiqiang said that the entire crew went to Anshan Iron and Steel and Benxi Iron and Steel to experience life six times before and after. The filming location of the film will be located at the Benxi Lake Iron and Steel Industry Site Group in Liaoning Province. From designing a page of straw paper and a small part to what kind of enamel tea jar to use to drink water and what kind of towel to wipe sweat, every prop and every detail is extremely important. Be attentive. Ning Haiqiang also praised the setting of “Steel Will”. He said that he was deeply shocked when he saw the scene of the setting, “This is the original appearance of our country’s steel industry, which is simple and full of power. In the face of real stories, real scenes, and real people, we must create with 100% sincerity.”

This time playing Zhao Tiechi is the first time Liu Ye from the Northeast plays the role of a Northeasterner in a movie. Talking about the filming process, Liu Ye still has a fresh memory. He said with a smile that it was a big challenge for everyone to restore the scenes of severe winter in the steel factory in the midsummer of August. Until the molten iron spews out, we can realize the difficulty of steel workers. Our creations must be worthy of these predecessors.”

At the press conference, Han Xue, the actor of engineer Sun Xuefei, said with emotion, “Sun Xuefei is a microcosm of women in that era, and their choice for the other half is full of faith and power. The love of that era was implicit, but it was also sufficient precious.”

It is worth mentioning that the film brought Ansteel model workers Meng Tai and Wang Chonglun to the big screen for the first time. In order to play the role of Meng Tai well, Lin Yongjian practiced Tangshan dialect seriously in the crew, striving to “let Meng Tai grow on himself.” Young actor Li Peien also expressed his admiration for the predecessor model worker, “Wang Chonglun in the film is a young man. He is a master of technology, I admire his continuous research on technology, and hope that he can convey this kind of spirit of single-mindedness and love to the audience to the audience.”

Fu Chenming, Vice Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, Liu Xiaodan, Vice Chairman of the Liaoning Federation of Trade Unions, Zhang Xinghu, Vice Minister of the Propaganda Department of Ansteel Group Co., Ltd., Jiang Yurong, Vice Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Anshan Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Hu Yongli, Vice Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Benxi Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China attended the first meeting. Screening ceremony. It is reported that “Iron Will” will be released in theaters nationwide on September 30.