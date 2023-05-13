The premiere of the original dance drama “The Phantom of the Opera”: body tension sings classic suspense-Entertainment-中工网

Original title: The premiere of Shanghai Ballet’s original dance drama “The Phantom of the Opera” brings a different ballet——(quote)

Body tension sings classic suspense (theme)

Xinmin Evening News reporter Zhu Yuan

This is a shadow like a ghost, hard to find but “everywhere”; it is also a shadow full of charm, with a graceful figure and graceful dancing posture…Last night, Shanghai Ballet’s original ballet “Phantom of the Opera” performed at Shanghai International Dance The center held a world premiere. The curtain call lasted a full five minutes, and some dance fans lamented that “Phantom” subverted her imagination of ballet: “Different from the only ‘beauty’ in the previous impression, it has an additional color of fascinating suspense.”

The ballet “The Phantom of the Opera” is adapted from the novel of the same name published by French writer Gaston Leroux in 1910. British choreographer Derek Dean tried his best to “hide” him and endow him with “magic” in order to maintain the mystery of “Phantom” and add a suspenseful atmosphere. In order to “hide” the phantom, the “magic mirror” on the stage was set up as a portal, and the ingenious use of multimedia lighting made the phantom in the mirror faintly visible. The phantom came and went without a trace, becoming the haze that shrouded the opera house. He personally taught and promoted Christine as a new star, and even killed the pillars to help her clear the way.

This is the first time Wu Husheng dances with a double mask, and it is also the first time he subverts the image and dances out of love in his heart with an extremely ugly face. The ferocious “face” under the black mask even scared the dancing partner Qi Bingxue during the first rehearsal. But on the stage, people can still read from his dancing posture, the proud and humble soul’s yearning for beauty and desire for love under the “ugly face”. The most heartbreaking part is the final scene. After the fire at the Opera House, the “Phantom” half-hostagely took Christine to her cabin under the Opera House. Walking through the dark river, came to the hut where love was hidden. There was a wedding dress he prepared for his lover. The white wedding dress shone with holy light, in stark contrast with the dark environment, like a “phantom” hidden in the dark The inner desire for beauty and goodness.

Facing the love rival Raoul who was chasing here, the “Phantom” went mad with jealous anger. He grabbed Raoul’s neck and was about to turn into a devil. It was Christine who picked up the wedding dress to awaken the love in his heart. In the play, three roses are used as a confession of love, but the inferior “Phantom” only dares to offer roses when “time is suspended”. The last rose was never delivered, leaving only a sigh.

Before the performance started, many people were curious about how a pointe art like ballet could tell such a complicated story of “Phantom”. In fact, the ingenious use of multimedia makes the story line clear, adding a fairy-tale magical color to this heavy story. The Paris Opera House drawn with a sketch pen is like a beautiful architectural sketch, with white villains shuttling through it, which is the phantom leading Christine to escape after the fire. On the fountain square, the sky behind the sculpture will change with the mood of the characters in the play. When Christine and Raoul fell in love, it was midnight and there was a new moon in the blue sky.

Last night’s scene was full of seats. Among the audience were ballet lovers and fans of the IP “Phantom of the Opera”. Liu Yu, a frequent visitor of the Shanghai International Dance Center, said: “The setting of the play in this play allows people to see both the charm of classical ballet and the elements of modern ballet. I especially like the scene in the practice room. The girls are dressed in simple and clean clothes. tutus, like the ballerinas painted by French painters.”

Wu Yutong, who had just watched the Chinese version of the musical “Phantom” before, and specially “moved” to try it out last night, was very curious about how the ballet version would be performed: “I found that although (they) didn’t sing, the tension in the body was still there. It was shocking. I like the last scene the most. The performance of the three-person dance can clearly see everyone’s inner struggle. Especially for Christine, who is facing a choice, the desperate expression of “Phantom” holding a rose at the end is also heart-wrenching. “