The premise of Blanka Street Fighter 6 is additional AF

street fighter 6 After that, it’s like a shot in the arm for Capcom’s long-running fighting series Street Fighter Vof average receptionmany of which can be traced back to how much personality you inject into each frameOne of the best examples we’ve seen so far is the introductions before each fight–both fighters come in with swagger that befits the series’ tradition. The music is rocking, the crowd is cheering, and each character gets an original animation as they walk to their place.but one entry deserves special The screaming was Blanca, and he made me scream, scream, get ready to play the damn game.

For starters, Branca is technically a Beastman, but he’s comparable to characters like Beast this x-men comics Because after encountering some electric snakes, he fell into shapeshifting while maintaining his humanity. That’s why he has electricity. It doesn’t matter, fighting game lore, false flags need no explanation.But he was still quite brutal when he fought, which was most vividly reflected in his country street fighter 6 Entrance.

while most characters just walk across the stage on hover In the crowd, Branca does cartwheels alongside onlookers. He might meet a more stoic character like Ryu who steps confidently to his assigned side, but my guy does full gymnastics right next to him. My hat off to any street fighter who can stay calm and not quietly get floored during this gratuitous display of athleticism. Can’t help but give a thumbs up to the king of acrobatics.

street fighter 6 It’s coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on June 2, but you can already play parts of the game’s story mode through a demo released on all platforms last month.i play a lot Street Fighter VWhile I enjoyed the actual combat, it felt a little bland when it came to the characters.but street fighter 6 He really pulls out all the stops and makes every fight feel like a pageant. It helps the characters feel more than just HD stickmen you throw at each other, and it’s much more exciting to watch and play. Think I’m obsessed.

