Original title: The presence and absence of the director, the weaving of the play and the duality of the characters | The determination to break up

I believe that you may have watched the film “Resolve to Break Up” with great expectations, just like me.

In the face of online praise for the film and director Park Chan-yu, as well as Tang Wei’s acting skills,

It can be attributed to “the best director’s work at Cannes” and “Tang Wei’s performance masterpiece”,

And a “love”-themed film full of “detective and film noir” elements.

I think these three points of interest: directing, acting, and film play, bring up three problems respectively.

The theme of the movie is about love, how do we get into this story and how do we digest this ending?

Part 1: The presence and absence of the director

To answer the first question,

Let’s start with a quick review of Park Chan-wook’s previous work.

I was at the big screen at the Toronto Film Archive (TIFF Bell Lightbox) in July,

Re-watched Park Chan-wook’s revenge trilogy,

From “I Want Vengeance”, “Old Boy” to “Kind Gold” can be described as impressive.

The same story of revenge,

Park Chan-wook finds a different face and a deeper angle every time,

To explore the sickness and distortion of human nature in the process of revenge.

In the first “I Want Vengeance” story,

Those who succeeded in revenge did not find the person they cherished, but suffered more.

Even turned into a walking dead driven by the action of “revenge”,

It wasn’t until he was killed that he was freed.

In “Old Boy”,

It is also the mutual pursuit of two Avengers.

One is bright, one is dark.

Here the Avengers achieve their goals,

Abnormally created another self.

And Wu Daxiu after revenge,

Faced with infinite emptiness and darkness, and forbidden love.

In “Dear Gold”,

The subject of revenge changes from male to female,

The act of revenge changes from the individual to the collective.

Similarly, after the collective revenge is explored,

How to deal with the emptiness that comes after revenge.

And each family has left their contact information,

In order to get the reality of compensation as soon as possible.

And at the end of the film, we can see that Jin is eager to be redeemed.

In “Stoke” and “Miss” after Park Chan-wook,

We can all feel the sensory stimulation of a strong genre film,

By pushing the character’s state to the limit in the plot, breaking through the boundaries of ethics and morality,

So that people get a kind of “addictive” pleasure when watching videos.

At the director’s level, “I Want Revenge” focuses on telling the story,

Create dramatic tension through the actions of the characters.

When it came to “Old Boy”, Park Chan-wook began to boldly use directing techniques,

Give a strong image style in shots, rhythm and soundtrack, (openings, contrast clips, landscape shots, etc.)

The audience’s attention is firmly grasped from the first second,

That is, the lift of the audio-visual language we are familiar with.

In “Kind Gold”, Park Chan-wook’s ability to control images has become more mature.

The shaping of characters is richer, the narrative efficiency is higher, and the pleasure of watching is stronger.

You’ll find Park Chan-wook after the revenge trilogy,

For example, in films such as “Stoke” and “Miss”,

Every shot is done differently.

Freely control the style of the video,

The details are in the director’s mind.

So that each film exudes a unique charm.

From 2002’s “Revenge Trilogy”,

“Resolve to Break Up” by 2022,

For 20 years, Park Chan-wook has been involved in screenwriting (almost) every time.

And every movie about women,

He both collaborated with screenwriter Zheng Ruijing.

From “Kind Gold” in 2005,

By 2016’s “Miss”,

And then to “Resolve to Break Up” in 2022.

This time, the two found a new angle to tell the story of “revenge” – that is “love”.

About the occurrence of love, the relationship between love and being loved, and the disappearance of love,

These completely invisible, intangible things,

It just happens quietly in the emotions of the characters.

Park Chan-wook tries in his film,

Presented in his unique way.

In the interview, he said very bluntly,

There are no symbols and metaphors in this film,

The audience just needs to walk into the cinema,

Just feel and experience this movie well.

I believe everyone must be in this video

Experienced these moments related to “love”

For example: the moment when love is born,

Staring at each other between two people.

The relationship between seeing and being seen,

The relationship between monitoring and being monitored,

The relationship between listening and being heard,

In the upper and lower parts of the film,

It was also turned upside down on purpose.

In the expression of the image, in the first half of the film,

Zhang Haejun, played by Park Hae-il, whose surveillance and observation of Song Rui-lai, played by Tang Wei, is an investigation,

It’s upright, it’s naked, it’s direct, it’s even intrusive.

That’s what we see in the film, with both Hitchcock’s “Rear Window”-like snooping,

There are also speculations about the intrusion and observation of Song Ruilai, played by Tang Wei, in the living space.

And in turn, in the second half of the film,

Song Ruilai’s tracking and observation of Zhang Haijun are secret,

Zhang Haijun had no idea that he was in Song Ruilai’s sight.

This is very clear to Song Ruilai before,

And seeing Zhang Haijun’s tracking and monitoring of himself is completely different.

If we talk about the video world created by Park Chan-wook in “Resolve to Break Up”

If there is a dictionary that can be read by the audience, there is no doubt that

It must be the Book of Mountains and Seas held by Song Ruilai.

Park Chan-wook’s “Resolve to Break Up”

From the two deaths in the place where the plot takes place, “The Mountain and the Sea”,

The color contrast of the character’s costume “Land and Sea” is very obvious.

Song Ruilai’s blue sweater, windbreaker, wallpaper at home and the book in her hand,

They are giving this character the symbolic intention of representing “sea” all the time.

The sea is silent, so Song Ruilai’s observation of Zhang Haijun was not noticed.

The sea is also mysterious and beautiful, passionate, full of danger, and bottomless.

And the corresponding mountain is exposed,

An oppressive existence that cannot hide secrets.

As a middle-aged policeman with insomnia and anxiety, Zhang Haijun,

Corresponding to his fragile heart is his persistent actions.

He gets excited when he sees a murder,

He does not allow the existence of secrets,

He wants to solve all the mysteries with his own hands.

When he saw Song Ruilai for the first time,

He was attracted by her mysterious aura.

But when he put Song Ruilai’s past and present,

After the method of killing and the motive for killing were revealed,

Also like Song Ruilai said, his love disappeared.

At this time, Song Ruilai’s love had just begun.

Such emotional dislocation,

This led to the second half of the story, which was dominated by Song Ruilai.

The movie is an hour later, into the second part – 13 months later.

From the “Mountain” chapter, enter the “Sea” chapter,

The location was changed to the misty “Liura City”.

It can be said that this film

as large as the narrative structure,

As small as the lens moves,

All under the control of director Park Chan-wook,

For forward and reverse insertion and jumping,

For the design of watching and being watched,

This shot is from what we talked about before

The New Wave grandmother Varda’s “Short Point Village/Short Point Affair” is used for the gaze between lovers.

To the director Bergman, and the rewriting of countless directors with images-Ghost in the Shell.

“Resolve to Break Up”

Park Zanyu deliberately gave Zhang Haijun and Song Ruilai,

Each one staring at each other’s lens,

Of course in different ways.

It can be said that the director is at the level of connecting the past and the future,

We can trace back a lot of film history classics,

The story and video language are very original,

The director incorporates his own style and ideas,

Coupled with the cultural advantages full of oriental mystery,

No wonder the Cannes judges are paying for the best director.

Part 2: The weaving of the plot and the duality of the characters

film in plot

There is another very intriguing place,

It is in Song Ruilai’s family story,

She was born in China,

There is a mountain that belongs to her in Korea.

When she risked her life and smuggled to South Korea,

In the situation of constant domestic violence, after killing her husband and regaining her freedom,

With Zhang Haijun, who once suspected her and fell in love with her at the same time,

Climb this mountain together, after fulfilling my wish,

She made up her mind to “break up”.

That is to say, the female role of Song Ruilai not only represents the sea,

There is also a mountain in her heart and destiny.

Now go back to the poster design of the movie,

It’s all about explaining the theme.

The police officer Zhang Haijun, who was deeply involved in it, was small and confused.

He seems to solve the case every time,

But you can’t control your life and sleep,

Even more impossible to guess Song Ruilai’s next step.

The monitor and intruder he lived from Song Ruilai,

Gradually transition into a passive, hindsight role.

And Song Ruilai, from the “exotic” and “enigmatic woman” in the eyes of a man,

The “femme fatale” in classic film noir,

Gradually transition to a person with strong personal emotions, who will take the initiative to attack in the face of love,

Even if it is murder, you will choose to take back control of your life.

Even if it is suicide, it is a role that will be carried out in a way that is determined by oneself.

Here we can indeed see the video for

The irony of the traditional male gaze and powerful characters,

Police officer Zhang Haijun’s life and heart finally collapsed together.

We can also see the film’s shaping and breaking of the femme fatale,

Song Ruilai has everything in the appearance of a femme fatale,

But inside it is completely different.

No interest in fame and fortune,

She is a lover.

When the love is gone and the wish is gone,

She decided to break up and chose to disappear by herself.

We judge whether a role is finally established,

It often depends on whether the final action of the TA is directed at the TA, or to explain something to himself.

If Song Ruilai’s death,

In order to become an unsolved mystery in other people’s lives, then this is a passive, completely tragic ending.

If Song Ruilai’s death,

It’s her own choice, and it has nothing to do with Zhang Haijun’s life, so this is an active, positive and happy ending.

What do you think the film is about?

For me, the biggest obstacle to viewing the entire film,

It is to understand the film as a story of “revenge through love”, especially another translation titled “Vengeful Breakup”

In fact, the English name of “Resolve to Break Up” is Decision to Leave – the decision to leave.

Rather than saying that “Resolve to Break Up” is a movie that uses love for revenge,

Rather, “Resolve to Break Up” is actually a story about deciding to leave.

“Leaving” includes breaking up with the man you love,

And “leaving” this disappointing world.

At the end of the film, the director described Song Ruilai’s suicide — that is, “leaving”,

Depicted without any tragic, even magnificent,

Song Ruilai let go of love and calmness after letting go of everything,

The overlapping of her stretched fingers and the figure of Zhang Haijun who can never escape,

The waves in the shot continue to erode and collapse the “mountain” accumulated by the sand.

Only from this point of view,

The film is from a female perspective.

Describes a period not recognized by the world,

But a love story happened.

As a viewer, I can realize that this female character is active.

Part 3: Tang Wei’s Beauty and Song Ruilai’s Charm

The above two points of view

They all explain this “Resolve to Break Up” from the front.

If you look at it from another angle,

The presence of the director is too obvious,

The script is too crafty and neat,

Symbols and designs overflowing the frame.

It also made me in the process of watching the movie,

Full of alienation, unable to get into the main elements of the story.

Those pros and cons that deliberately mislead the audience,

The way of presenting the character’s imagination and materializing,

Use of mobile phone translation software and Apple Watch recordings,

It keeps the film further and further away from reality.

In every still photo of Tang Wei, his eyes are full of drama,

But as long as she moves, the scene of Chinese lines is broken.

I think on the one hand there are Korean directors and screenwriters

It is really impossible to guide and grasp the interpretation of Chinese lines in detail;

On the other hand, although Tang Wei is a language genius – he speaks both English and Cantonese very fluently, and he can also learn and use Korean now.

But it is Mandarin. For her, who was born in Zhejiang and grew up in Hangzhou, it feels like a second language.

In her play, the weakest is Mandarin.

Good characters include Wang Jiazhi in Lust and Caution and Xiao Hong in Golden Age.

They are all characters that are very close to her own personality.

And Song Ruilai in “Resolve to Break Up”,

All I can say is that Tang Wei, who speaks Korean clumsily, has a sense of character,

But as soon as she starts speaking Mandarin, the characters start dancing.

Of course, this is my very personal feeling,

It may also be a hindrance for Chinese-speaking moviegoers to watch the film.

I think in the eyes of director Park Chan-wook and foreign moviegoers, there is no problem.

Finally, I want to talk about my views on the role of Song Ruilai.

Today’s pioneering shaping of female roles, reflections on the male gaze,

It has become a major issue in mainstream culture and the film industry in recent years.

Although I like those classic noir movies,

But I really don’t like the femme fatale in those movies.

While these films have created one classic female character after another,

It also shaped people’s stereotypes about women over the years,

It was also the most direct manifestation of the male gaze behind the camera at that time.

Women have been given the label of seductive, dangerous, and chasing fame and fortune.

What is even more frightening is that there is also a type of female image in these movies,

They are crazy, stupid, funny, hysterical,

In almost every old movie,

Female characters have to be slapped by a male in order to wake up.

Take the representative of last year’s female film “The Worst Man in the World” as an example,

It tells about how modern women face up to themselves and identify with their own strengths and weaknesses.

So now at the peak of Asian cinema, women are still being portrayed as “mysteries”.

Think exotic, mysterious women are attractive,

In terms of aesthetics and values, I think it is a bit backward.

I definitely don’t deny Park Chan-wook’s directing skills and screenwriter’s level of play.

But at the end of the day, I actually can’t accept the “Resolve to Break Up”

Song Ruilai finally said: “Maybe I want to be Zhang Haijun’s open case.” This line.

This is Song Ruilai’s last sentence before leaving,

It represents that the subject of Song Ruilai is passive and tragic from birth to death.

Song Ruilai watched the series to learn Korean,

In the end, life became a tragic ending.

Is such a death beautiful?

Should we appreciate her death?

Thank you for seeing this, I am Xiao Xuaner, welcome to leave a comment on your thoughts on “Resolve to Break Up”,

A good movie, like a book, deserves to be watched again and again

August 20, 2022 The Story of Xiaoxuaner

—————————————–

If you like my article

Welcome to follow “Xiao Xuan’er’s Late Night Chat” at station B or YouTube

Update every Friday, North American new film evaluation & movie Blu-ray bundle collection

(The picture comes from the Internet, the copyright belongs to the original author)Return to Sohu, see more