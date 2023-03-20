Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow today for a visit that maintains world expectations due to the context of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and said he hopes a “new momentum” will emerge in the bilateral relationship. “This visit will be fruitful and will give new impetus to the stable and robust advancement of Sino-Russian partnership relations,” said the Asian president, at the beginning of his first international trip after his re-election as president of China.

“I am convinced that this visit will be productive and will give new impetus to the healthy and stable development of Sino-Russian relations.”“, said the Chinese president, adding that Beijing and Moscow are “good neighbors” and “reliable partners.”





Although the Chinese president did not refer directly to Ukraine in his first statements, he did promise that his government will be on the side of the Russian to defend a system “based on International Law» and in the UN Charter, «in a world that is far from peaceful».

Also, he stressed that his visit deepen the strategic collaboration between the two countries in the new era, picked up by the Russian news agency Sputnik.

Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov took it for granted in statements to journalists that the Ukraine war will “inevitably” appear in the talks between Putin and Xi, “one way or another”, reported the Russian news agency TASS.

Putin will offer “exhaustive explanations” about the invasion that began more than a year ago, which Russia continues to classify as a “special military operation“added Peskov, also quoted by Europa Press.

The spokesman added that Xi will receive “first-hand” the Russian government’s version of the conflict. During this time, China has avoided outright condemning the invasion of Ukraine and presented its own peace plan to resolve the conflict, although kyiv discarded the proposal as it was considered too inclined to support Moscow’s political theses.

In another gesture of support for Putin, China asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday to avoid what it described as “double standards” and respect the immunity of heads of state.after the court issued an arrest warrant against the Russian leader for war crimes.

The Court should “maintain an objective and impartial stance” and “respect the jurisdictional immunity of heads of state under international law.”Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters, urging the ICC to “avoid politicization and double standards”.

the russian president is accused by the ICC, based in The Hague (Netherlands), of war crimes for the “illegal deportation” of minors in areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia.

“China will maintain its objective and fair position on the Ukrainian crisis and will play a constructive role in advancing peace negotiations”added the Chinese spokesman, reported AFP .



