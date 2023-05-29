Home » The president of Spain calls early elections after the setback in the regional elections
Entertainment

The president of Spain calls early elections after the setback in the regional elections

The president of the government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, announced on Monday that he will call early elections on July 23.

Sánchez made the unexpected announcement the day after his Socialist Party suffered a severe setback in the municipal and regional elections.

Before Sunday’s debacle, Sánchez had insisted he would complete his four-year term, which would have meant holding elections in December.

