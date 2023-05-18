the pressures within the Frente de Todos for Kicillof to be a candidate

After the decline of Vice President Cristina Kirchner to an eventual presidential candidacy, lThe intern at the Frente de Todos continues. However, the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, seems to constitute himself as the most powerful asset that the ruling party has left to play in this year’s election.

Given the lack of a strong figure that pulls from top to bottom in the presidential section of the ballot, there are not a few leaders of Peronism who propose the option «Axel up». This strategy consists of remove Kicillof from his natural environment, which is the candidacy for re-election, and put him to compete for the biggest (but most unlikely) prize: the Casa Rosada.

Until now, the president – who best retains the votes of the vice president according to all the polls – had been resisting the pressures of the leader of La Cámpora, Máximo Kirchner. But the slip of the former president It forces him to accept the possibility that his destiny is other than the one he imagines and desires.

Ultimately, the final decision will rest with the former president, who You haven’t announced your preference yet and you’re looking at the entire board before making your decision.. Kicillof is loyal to Cristina Kirchner and ultimately is not going to do anything that is understood as disobedience.

As a way of marking the field, although without missing the truth, the Minister of Community Development of his own government, Andrés “Cuervo” Larroque, maintained that the governor “She will always do what Cristina defines, who is the one who drives.”

Through his spokesmen, Kicillof tries to influence so that they do not move him from his original plan. For this reason, the Buenos Aires government implied that would split the Buenos Aires elections with respect to the national calendar. It is a way of confirming that the place of the former Minister of Economy is the province, and that he is not going to risk that a presidential candidate “muletto” hooked on his ticket reduces his chances against Diego Santilli, his main rival in the elections. .

«Kicillof is the natural candidate of the province, he is the one that measures the most with respect to any candidate“, Said his chief adviser and right hand, “Carli” Bianco.

If Cristina Kirchner solved another engineering and Kicillof had to end up on the presidential ticket, I would only do it as a sole candidate. That would force a fine negotiation job to disarm the pre-candidacies that have already been launched, such as that of Daniel Scioli, who is willing to go all the way in his aspiration to participate in the PASO of the Frente de Todos.

The applications of Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, Agustín Rossi and Juan Grabois, on the other hand, would not be a problem in this sense. Not even that of Sergio Massa, who has not yet communicated if he wants to play his chips for the presidency.

A Kicillof presidential candidacy and the risk of “losing everything”

In the environment of the Kirchnerist president, they take accounts and are aware that the presidential election is a very difficult goal to achieve in the current political conditions characterized by the discredit of the ruling coalition in a context of uncontrolled inflation. They calculate that in the second round it is probable that the opposition vote will end up unifying against the official candidate and that this will pulverize the chances of retaining power for the official party.

On the other hand, in the province there is no second ballot and it is won by a single vote, which in the context of the dispersion of the opposition due to the irruption of Javier Milei added to the penetration that Kirchnerism continues to have in the Buenos Aires suburbs offer a much more encouraging.

This is how it is understood, for example, by some mayors who are genuinely concerned with conserving power in their territories and need a strong provincial candidate on the ticket to shore up their chances.

For example, the mayor of Berazategui, Juan José Mussi, assured that “Kicillof has to stay in the province because “otherwise we would run the risk of losing everything”.

Clearly, no other leader of the Frente de Todos, not even Martín Insaurralde, generates the same confidence in the territorial leaders to occupy the gubernatorial candidacy.

With information from Argentine News

