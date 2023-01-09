Original title: Arthur Miller’s classic play “The Price” was staged in China for the first time (quote)

He Bing’s new play directed and acted by himself is exciting (theme)

Beijing Daily reporter Wang Run

“He Bing is going to be a director again, directing and acting in a new play!” This news made many audiences excited and looking forward to it. From January 11th to 13th, Arthur Miller’s play “The Price”, directed by He Bing and co-starred by Zhou Shuai, Feng Wenjuan, He Jing and He Bing, will be staged at the theater of the National Center for the Performing Arts. This is the first time the play has been staged in China, and it is currently undergoing intensive rehearsal and synthesis.

He Bing (middle) instructs the actors in the dressing room.Photo by Yuan Xiaohui

be a director

To inspire and protect everyone’s passion

When the reporter saw He Bing, he was sitting in front of the director’s console in the theater, guiding several actors in the play, directing the scheduling of various stage techniques, with a serious and calm attitude. For several actors, every time he made a request, he would add a sentence “Did I make it clear?” or “Did I make it clear?” He respected the opinions of the actors very much. Added: “It’s okay, do it according to your own comfort!” He also encouraged the actors from time to time: “Yes, this is very good!”

In addition to actors, he also respects other creators. In one scene, when the actors came on stage, the lighting engineer did not show the light. He Bing was a little skeptical, but after consulting the lighting designer, he still approved of the lighting engineer’s handling. Throughout the rehearsal process, it can be seen that He Bing enjoyed it very much, and the people who worked with him were also very happy.

The stage design of “The Price” is extremely elegant. At first glance, it is an old attic full of antique furniture, and the stage props are all in a realistic style; Surreal symbolism. After discussing with He Bing, the stage design designer Li Biao deliberately created a unique effect with the meaning of an isolated island and the precarious relationship between the characters. Lighting designer Chen Wei’s design not only reflects the changes of light at different times from dusk to night, but also shows the rich changes in the psychological space of the characters.

In this regard, He Bing said: “My foundation is realism. But I am an actor trained by Mr. Lin Zhaohua. I have been working with him almost all my life. It is impossible not to be influenced by him. I can’t learn the essence of the old man. , because he is an artist who is too sensitive and feels too good to learn. But I have been with him for so many years, and what I really want to learn from him is to be bold. Because we all know the hypothetical nature of drama, and the audience comes to the theater It is by no means seeking a material reality, so there is a lot of freedom in creation.”

Talking about his understanding of director’s work, He Bing said: “As a director, I will never impose my ideas on others. I just want to encourage the main creators and actors to present themselves in their own way. Of course, first of all We have to collectively discuss a direction, the direction is set, everyone will go in their own way, but the direction cannot be changed, and the direction cannot be changed. The job of the director is more to stimulate and protect the enthusiasm of each individual.” He Bing He joked to himself: “I am a director, and I am a personnel officer.”

choose a script

The bear breaks the stick to experience the process is the harvest

During the break, He Bing chatted with reporters about creation while holding a lunch box. In 2018, he became a director for the first time, directing the drama “The Stranger”, and won a fairly good reputation, but he has not acted again since the first round of performances. After a lapse of 4 years, He Bing returned to his beloved stage and decided to challenge a new work. He said with a smile: “My mother used to call me ‘a bear breaking a stick’ when I was young. When I was a child, I thought it was a derogatory term. But at my age now, I think it is a complimenting term. I used to think it was a derogatory term, because we always felt that a bear broke a stick for a long time. In the end, I didn’t fall behind. But now I feel that ‘breaking’ is the harvest! So I always want to act in new dramas, it is nourishment, experience, enjoyment, and good memories!”

He Bing became a director again this time. First of all, he was moved by the script of “The Price”, and he had a creative impulse in his heart, and he especially wanted to show it. Last year happened to have a lot of time, so he showed the script to some actors and creative staff, and everyone liked it very much, so they decided to make this work together.

Although the story of “The Price” took place in the United States in the 1960s, He Bing firmly believes that this story can resonate with today’s Chinese audience, “The greatness of Arthur Miller lies in his writing that can travel through time, space and regions Power. Each of us makes active or passive choices all the time when facing life. Just like the two brothers in the play, facing a bankrupt family, the elder brother chooses to leave home to protect himself, while the younger brother chooses I sacrifice myself to guard my home. I don’t want to judge the characters in the play, because their choices are all out of love, but there are many kinds of love, love yourself or love others. I want to make these two choices and the price of the choice Presented to the audience, I hope that after watching it, the audience will not only trigger thinking about the current life, but also find the courage to move forward bravely.”

Pick an actor

I have to put the burden of a hundred catties on his shoulders

He Bing said frankly that he actually doesn’t have too much ambition for the director’s job. The hero in his heart is still an actor. “On stage, you are the actor.” But this time, he gave the most important role in “The Price” to Zhou Shuai, a young actor from Renyi.

He Bing was one of the examiners when Zhou Shuai applied for the Renyi examination 10 years ago. In life, young actors such as He Bing and Zhou Shuai often eat and chat together, and they are very close. This time, He Bing chose Zhou Shuai as the leading actor, playing the younger brother Victor who hardly stepped down throughout the performance. This choice not only has his unique understanding of character creation, but also supports and loves young actors.

“Zhou Shuai has been acting in the theater for 10 years. At his age, in his 30s, he has to put a burden of 100 catties on his shoulders!” He Bing said sincerely, “At my age, I really know that life is fleeting. It’s over, I can still do this today because I was tired when I was young. But if I just play tricks on the stage every day, I can only carry 30 catties in the end, and it’s useless!” He Bing’s Zhou Shuai was flattered by the invitation, and this trust also made Zhou Shuai work harder and more confidently, firmly believing that he must complete this important task well.

In addition to Zhou Shuai playing the younger brother and He Bing playing the older brother, the play also specially invited He Jing, a Beijing native artist with rich stage experience, and Feng Wenjuan, a young film and television actress who appeared on the drama stage for the first time after graduation. He Bing said: “Actually, for any role, the most important thing is not who plays it, but whether you can perform the concept behind the role. The key lies in whether you can communicate with him and let him reflect your concept. “As for a play with a group of like-minded people, he said, “This is my ideal life.”

He Bing, who had read the script of “Birdman” for young actors last year, also said: “If Renyi has the opportunity to ask me to direct a play, I will definitely do it! But everything needs a chance, and if people are united, Mount Tai will move.” , It is very important to have a good script and have the urge to create.”