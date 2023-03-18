Home Entertainment “The Price of Confessions” Han Shaoxi turned into a “little fan girl” and left a message on IG. “Goddess” Song Hye Kyo replied: “Let’s shoot together next time!” – KSD Korean Star Network (Korean Drama)
Entertainment

“The Price of Confessions” Han Shaoxi turned into a “little fan girl” and left a message on IG. “Goddess” Song Hye Kyo replied: “Let’s shoot together next time!” – KSD Korean Star Network (Korean Drama)

by admin
“The Price of Confessions” Han Shaoxi turned into a “little fan girl” and left a message on IG. “Goddess” Song Hye Kyo replied: “Let’s shoot together next time!” – KSD Korean Star Network (Korean Drama)

korean drama

Hui
2023-03-18T12:48:00+08:00

These two photos can already make up a lot of plot~

(Source: 9ato Entertainment, [email protected])

The popularity of the second part of the new drama “Dark Glory” continues to rise, and the next work of the heroine Song Hye Kyo has been confirmed. She will cooperate with Han Shaoxi in “The Price of Confession”. Song Hye-kyo plays the art teacher “Ahn Yun-soo”. After being involved in an unexpected incident, her life is completely overturned; Han So-hee plays the mysterious woman “Mao En”, who is feared by everyone because of her anti-social tendencies. A whole new world for her.

(Source: [email protected])

Recently, Han So Hee posted a limited-time dynamic sharing of a two-person poster with Song Hye Kyo on her personal Instagram, which attracted attention. And left a message under the senior’s post: “Now you are mine”, the domineering speech made netizens excited: “I really want to see the new drama as soon as possible!”

(Source: [email protected])

Han Shaoxi is completely a “little fan girl”, she is still looking for “similarity” with herself in the posts of her predecessors. Song Hye Kyo once took photos in a certain place, and Han Shaoxi left a message: “Me too! I also took pictures here!!!” A series of exclamation points can feel her excitement. After one day, “Goddess” Song Hye Kyo replied: “Let’s shoot together next time!!!”

(Source: [email protected])

Words are unfounded, netizens really found evidence that Han Shaoxi and Song Hye Kyo took pictures in the same place! (laughs) When the noble and elegant Song Hye Kyo met the handsome and powerful Han So Hee, and brought it into the introduction of “The Price of Confession”, Han So Hee should appear as a character similar to “Black Knight”… I really want to see the new collaboration between the two actors soon works!

See also  40-year-old Xie Na reveals her second child's gender and nickname after giving birth

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network
All Rights Reserved

related news

further reading

You may also like

The asphalt of an avenue is released to...

Global Watch News丨Epic Games Store receives the turn-based...

A police officer died after a cobblestone was...

Albertismo already speaks of the “sunset of Kirchner’s...

Double and assist from Julián Álvarez in City’s...

After having two children and being married for...

A sea of ​​dead fish blocks an Australian...

Evo Morales will arrive in Neuquén on March...

Three stars for “65: On the brink of...

Global alert: mountain forests disappear according to a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy