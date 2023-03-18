korean drama



Hui

2023-03-18T12:48:00+08:00

These two photos can already make up a lot of plot~

(Source: 9ato Entertainment, [email protected])

The popularity of the second part of the new drama “Dark Glory” continues to rise, and the next work of the heroine Song Hye Kyo has been confirmed. She will cooperate with Han Shaoxi in “The Price of Confession”. Song Hye-kyo plays the art teacher “Ahn Yun-soo”. After being involved in an unexpected incident, her life is completely overturned; Han So-hee plays the mysterious woman “Mao En”, who is feared by everyone because of her anti-social tendencies. A whole new world for her.

(Source: [email protected])

Recently, Han So Hee posted a limited-time dynamic sharing of a two-person poster with Song Hye Kyo on her personal Instagram, which attracted attention. And left a message under the senior’s post: “Now you are mine”, the domineering speech made netizens excited: “I really want to see the new drama as soon as possible!”

(Source: [email protected])

Han Shaoxi is completely a “little fan girl”, she is still looking for “similarity” with herself in the posts of her predecessors. Song Hye Kyo once took photos in a certain place, and Han Shaoxi left a message: “Me too! I also took pictures here!!!” A series of exclamation points can feel her excitement. After one day, “Goddess” Song Hye Kyo replied: “Let’s shoot together next time!!!”

(Source: [email protected])

Words are unfounded, netizens really found evidence that Han Shaoxi and Song Hye Kyo took pictures in the same place! (laughs) When the noble and elegant Song Hye Kyo met the handsome and powerful Han So Hee, and brought it into the introduction of “The Price of Confession”, Han So Hee should appear as a character similar to “Black Knight”… I really want to see the new collaboration between the two actors soon works!

