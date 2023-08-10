The price of the dollar in Córdoba: breaks a new ceiling and remains above $600

This Thursday, August 10, the parallel dollar in Córdoba is sold at $606, while in the city of Buenos Aires it reaches at $600sale price.

A few days before the Paso elections, the blue dollar is trading at $606 for sale in Córdoba, exceeding the value at the close of Tuesday when it reached its new all-time high.

In the city of Buenos Aires, the blue dollar is trading at $600, a figure that also set a new record.

The blue dollar reached $600 and the memes exploded in networks

“Fiat 600 dollar”: in the climb it reached the round number and the memes filled the networks

The rise, in the last month, already exceeds $100 and shows that the market is going to the dollar for fear of what may happen in the primaries next Sunday.

the dollar this week

On Friday, August 4, the informal currency rose to 580 pesos in Córdoba and 574 in Buenos Aires.

This Monday, August 7, the blue set a new record, at $602 in Córdoba and $596 in Buenos Aires. On Tuesday the 8th, the informal currency rose two pesos and set a new record, at $604 in Córdoba and $598 in Buenos Aires. On Wednesday the 9th, the blue dollar was quoted in Córdoba at $606.

current price

Purchase: $606

Sale: $597

official dollar

The official dollar price in Córdoba is for the purchase of $281,40 and for the sale of $297.69​. The variation is 0.15% compared to Wednesday.

MEP dollar

For its part, the MEP AL30 dollar traded on Wednesday at $555.85 for purchase, and $568.34 for sale.

The MEP Lede dollar reached $554.13 for purchase and $569.32 for sale.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

