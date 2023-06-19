the prices and promos of each hill

The snow has reached the hills of Patagonia and the 2023 season is about to begin. bayo hill it started working with the opening of the beginners track. He Cathedral Hill de Bariloche has not yet announced its opening date and Cerro Chapelco, which had announced that it would open on the 17th, decided to reschedule until further notice. In Perito Moreno in El Bolsón, the Batea Mahuida Snow Park in Villa Pehuenia Moquehue and the new Lago Hermoso snow centerThey believe that the opening will be by the end of June or the first days of July.

Cerro Catedral, Bariloche

For those who plan skiing in Bariloche at the Catedral, the largest ski center in South America with 120 kilometers of slopes, For the second consecutive season, a single season pass is applied, without distinguishing dates. Until now The opening date of the ski slopes was not reported.

Although July arrives with a good percentage of reservations, the delay in the opening of the winter season due to the lack of snow is causing concern in the sector. Cerro Catedral has artificial snow production but it is limited to the area of ​​beginners.

The pass that allows you to go up the lifts and tour the slopes has a cost of $29,000 for people over 12 years of age and $24,100 for children between 6 and 11 years of age. This winter children under 5 years old will not pay a ski pass. The key card has a value of 2,000 that is refunded if the card is returned.

These winter holidays at the usual time from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can go to the Play Park at the base of the Cathedral in Bariloche. Photo: Alfredo Leiva.

Those who practice cross-country skiing, which in the Cathedral has a special sector, have a gondola pass Amancay of $13,600 for adults and $11,300 for minors.

The winter center concessionaire also offers “flexi passes” that can be used in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. This is an alternative for those who ski several days and can choose when to use the pass.

The flexi pass for two days costs $57,500 for seniors and $47,600 for minors; for three days the value amounts to $85,600 for adults and $71,100 for children. For those who opt for 7 days, the cost is $189,600 for adults and $157,600 for children.

Cerro Chapelco, San Martin de los Andes

Chapelco announced that it will reschedule the opening date of the season. “As soon as the snow conditions are necessary for the safe operation of the ski and snowboard center, will announce the new opening date,” they said. In recent weeks, the snow has arrived generously, and heralds another great season to fully enjoy.

One of the aspects to highlight ehis season is the growth of air connectivity, since more than 41 weekly flights will arrive at the Aviador Campos de San Martín de los Andes Airport, among them the two of Aerolíneas Argentinas direct from San Pablo, plus the connections in Buenos Aires, from where three will be added from July of the low cost JetSmart.

The daily pass for an adult on the hill of San Martín de los Andes will cost $24,300 in high season, $21,800 in the average season and $19,400 in the low season. Minors (6 to 11 years) and seniors (60 to 69 years) the values ​​will be 19,400; $17,500 and $15,500 respectively. Infants (0 to 5 years) and over 70 years, free of charge.

There are many options, such as the weekend pass or three to seven days. They can be for consecutive days, or not. For example, three non-consecutive days in low season cost $57,600 for majors and $46,100 for minors and in high season $72,000 for majors and $57,600 for minors. It is advisable to check them on the hill’s website www.chapelco.com.

Bayo Hill of Villa La Angostura

In Cerro Bayo, access opened on Saturday pedestrian and then the ski area, but only for beginners.

There is a 15% discount on the passes, along with the chance to pay for it in three or six fixed installments. Thus, the daily pass for an adult is worth $19,805 pesos in the high, $17,850 in the special, $15,810 in the medium and $14,363 in the low. PFor minors (6 to 11 years old) and seniors (65 to 69 years old), the price is $15,470 pesos; $14,110 pesos; $12,495 pesos and $11,200 pesos respectively. Infants and over 70s, free of charge.

For residents in Patagonia who accredit it in the document, the discount is 25%, but it is only valid for over-the-counter purchases. The reason: the inconvenience generated in online purchases in which the residence was not accredited in the DNI at the time of entering the hill.

There are many options such as the weekend pass or from three to seven consecutive days or not. For example, three days, in high season they cost $58,905 for adults and $44,200 for children. And in low season: $40,460 for adults and $31,195 for children. Passes are already for sale on the website, on this hill, prices are divided into four seasons.

Perito Moreno Hill

If the snow conditions allow it, on Saturday June 24 will be the opening of the Perito Moreno hill in El Bolsón. The Laderas company has already published the rates to access the mountain. Thanks to all the new infrastructure the number of media rose to 10, and the number of tracks to 16. In total, the skiable domain –not counting the off-piste- is 24 kilometers.

On the Perito Moreno hill you can ski to the base.

In high season, the price of the daily pass for seniors it will be $13,000, while for minors it will be $11,700; in average, of $10,400 and $9,360, and in low of $9,750 and $8,780 respectively. For the inhabitants of Patagonia, all rates have a 15% discount, while for Club Andino Piltriquitrón members they have a 50% discount.

In addition, throughout June a special low season promotion was activated that is used to use the last week of this month and the first week of July with very convenient prices: the f3-day lexi pass for adults at $24,300, the 5-day pass for $38,300 and the 7-day pass for $47,300.

For the minors are at $21,900, $34,400 and $42,500 respectively. All the June promotions to be used in the medium and high seasons can be found on the web, http://laderas.com.ar.

Caviahue Hill

In Caviahue the opening that had been announced for June 17 was suspended due to lack of snow and they believe that the July 1 will be enough for it to be 100% operational.

The cost of the day pass for adults will be $21,500 in high season and $17,200 in low season.

Carlos Arana, director of Caviahue Ski Resort said: “The daily price is a benchmark that everyone looks at, but I always say that if one is going to go between three and seven days, the pass becomes cheaper, andIt’s 30% cheaper. The same with the rental of equipment and the ski school ».

As for promotions, residents of the Alto Valle have 25% in low season and those of Caviahue, Huecú and Loncopué, 50% throughout the season.

Batea Mahuida Snow Park

The Batea Mahuida snow park, the only one in the world that belongs to and is managed by a Mapuche community. It has ideal slopes to enjoy with family or friends and announced for the July 8 opening.

On the hill they have the Presale 2 for sale until June 18. If you’re going, you should take advantage of these prices.

The means of elevation that it has is a poma, with a drag capacity of 500 passengers per hour. You can anticipate winter and buy passes online, at promotional prices. tieThey have an active X4 family pack with an exclusive online discount. In addition, you can pay with your credit or debit cards in up to 12 installments with “Plan Now”. Valid only for the 2023 winter season and only through the online store.

Photos: Batea Mahuida Snow Park.

Until June 18 you can buy the daily pass for an adult in high season at $9,000 and in season under $7,000. The residents of Villa Pehuenia Moquehue, Lonco Luan and Aluminé will pay $6,000.

Cerro Lago Hermoso

And the novelty among the Neuquén hills is that this year Cerro Lago Hermoso formally joins the proposals for winter sports. Governor Omar Gutiérrez at the launch of the winter tourist season that took place in Buenos Aires highlighted: “We are facing another milestone and another historical fact, to which is added a new ski hill that has the final authorization in transit and in these days will be considered by National Parks.with which it will work in Lago Hermoso”, he explained.

The new ski center is located 25 minutes from San Martín de los Andes, on the road to the 7 Lakes and will open its doors on July 1. To go up the mountain, this ski center will have a daily pass for which the rate has not yet been set, although they promise benefits to the residents of the Alto Valle and the Andean cities of Neuquén.

The place was born in 2018 and little by little it was installed in the offer of winter sports. Last year they installed a quad chair that will work this season. It has a sector for the initiation of skiing, there are instructors and everything is complemented by the rest of the bar on the base. On the other hand, snowmobile excursions are offered.





