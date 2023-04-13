Home Entertainment The probability of the “Niño” phenomenon increases between August and October
The probability of the “Niño” phenomenon increases between August and October

The probability of the “Niño” phenomenon increases between August and October

US Government meteorologists issued a rare warning of The boy by increasing the odds of the phenomenon reaching the Pacific Ocean, threatening everything from heavy rain to scorching heat in multiple regions of the planet.

The La Niña phenomenon comes to an end, but they fear the arrival of El Niño, with temperatures never before recorded

He US Climate Prediction Center raised to a 74% the probability of the El Niño phenomenon occurring andbetween august and octoberin contrast to 61% a month ago.

The El Niño phenomenonIt occurs when the equatorial Pacific heats up and reacts with the atmosphere, altering weather patterns. One of the most common effects is increased wind shear in the Caribbean, which affects hurricanes that are forming in the area.

US online prices decrease annually

“The latest model predictions are impressive,” said Michelle L’Heureux, a meteorologist with the Climate Prediction Center. “Our spidey sense kicks in when we see that the patterns match so closely.”

In addition to reducing the frequency of hurricanes in the Atlantic, El Niño could provide relief from drought in Argentina and the southern US, while conditions in Asia and Australia would be hotter and drier.

Coffee, tea and cocoa crops would be especially vulnerable.

L’Heureux warned that models at this time of year are more likely to be wrong. “We don’t have a 20-20 view in the spring and we work with incomplete information,” he said.

