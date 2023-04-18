The producer of Chen Feiyu Zhou Ye’s film was involved in an infringement case Chen Feiyu Zhou Ye’s starring movie was sued for infringement- DoNews Express

Chen Feiyu Zhou Ye’s film producer was involved in an infringement case Chen Feiyu Zhou also starred in a movie sued for infringement

Recently, the official blog of One Real Films stated that the main character setting and storyline of the movie “Say I Love You” starring Chen Feiyu and Zhou Ye are actually applied to the content of the movie “IF ONLY” for which it owns the copyright. Sued Wanda Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. and Wanda Film (Qingdao) Co., Ltd., the producers of “Countdown to Say I Love You”.

According to the Tianyancha App, Wanda Films (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. was established in December 2014. The legal representative is Huang Shuo, with a registered capital of 100 million yuan and a wholly-owned shareholding by Wanda Films and Television Media Co., Ltd. Wanda Film Media Co., Ltd. was established in July 2009 with a registered capital of RMB 750 million. The legal representative is Huang Shuo. Its business scope includes radio and television program production, film distribution, project investment, investment management, etc. It is held by Wanda Film Co., Ltd. 95.77%. The risk information shows that Wanda Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. is involved in hundreds of legal litigation information, including multiple disputes over copyright ownership, infringement, and infringement of the right to adapt works.