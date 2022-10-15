Home Entertainment The producer of the new Elf song responded to the plagiarism question: bumped into the melody and was ridiculed by the netizens within the normal range – yqqlm
2022-10-15 11:33

Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: The producer of the new Elf song responded to the plagiarism question: hit the melody and was ridiculed by netizens within the normal range

Sohu Entertainment News rapper Elf recently released a new song “100% Sunny Girl”. Some netizens pointed out that the song was suspected of plagiarizing ZICO’s self-composed song “SEOUL DRIFT”. Recently, the producer of “100% Sunny Girl” responded to the doubts of netizens in the song comment area, saying: “That section did hit the melody, but within a very normal range, the other parts are completely different, so it is judged as Plagiarism is untenable.” But netizens didn’t buy it, and they all left messages mocking and questioning.

