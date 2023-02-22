Listen to the audio version of the article

One of the most curious phenomena of the seventies is at the center of an Italian film presented on the bill at the Berlin Film Festival: it is “The properties of metals”, the debut in fiction cinema by Antonio Bigini, which takes its inspiration from the case of the so-called ” minigeller”, or those children who, at the end of the Seventies, after having witnessed the television performance of the illusionist Uri Geller, apparently able to bend keys and spoons with just a touch, began to manifest similar phenomena. Cases of minigellers have occurred throughout Europe and two Italian university professors, from 1975 to 1980, conducted scientific studies on some of these children, collecting the results of their experiences in a voluminous typescript, never published.

From this curious story Bigini freely and courageously took inspiration for this first work, presented in the Generation Kplus section.

Set in the 1970s in a mountain village in central Italy, “The Properties of Metals” features Pietro, a child raised by a tough father and asphyxiated by debts, who manifests mysterious gifts: he seems to be able to bend metals with just a touch.

An American scientist begins to study him, while the experiments will bring Peter into contact with that invisible world where the laws of physics give way to the deepest desires.

A film that intrigues but does not excite

There is no shortage of points of interest in this film with a curious subject, which mixes the peasant universe with dynamics with a fairytale flavor through the neo-director’s always rigorous and free of rhetorical frills style. motifs are born capable of keeping attention high, the same cannot be said of a screenplay that in the long run fails to excite as it would like and ends up risking trivializing several passages. The staging is precise, but also too cold to be able to involve and the film ends up offering less than its premise led to think. It should be noted that in the next few days there will still be an important space in Berlin for Italian cinema with Andrea di Stefano’s “The Last Night of Love” with Pierfrancesco Favino and the documentary “The walls of Bergamo” by Stefano Savona.

Golda

Among the most anticipated titles of this year’s Berlinale there was also a biopic on Golda Meir, simply titled “Golda” and directed by Guy Nattiv.Set in the time of the Kippur War, in 1973, the film tells the challenge for existence of the State of Israel seen through the eyes of Golda Meir, prime minister during that crucial conflict. Fourth prime minister of Israel and first woman to hold this office, Golda Meir has been played in the past by various it is certainly worth remembering Ingrid Bergman for her great performance in the 1982 television film “A woman named Golda”. In this new film, however, it is an unrecognizable Helen Mirren who takes on her role and it is precisely the proof of the actress the great added value of the whole operation. For the rest, in fact, it is a rather forgettable product, directed without great flashes and decidedly too conventional: it is basically a biopic like many others, which in any case has the merit of to tell a story of great importance with commitment, but which ends up limiting itself to adequately describing what it tells without offering the viewer who knows what interpretation or further reflection. Speaking of big names, it should be remembered that the Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement at this year’s Berlinale went to Steven Spielberg, author of many memorable films (including the last, splendid “The Fabelmans”) which press conference announced that the project of a 7-episode miniseries for HBO on Napoleon, taken from the written and unfinished project by Stanley Kubrick, could soon materialize.