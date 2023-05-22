The prosecution took an unexpected turn in the accusation against Saénz Valiente

This noon was carried forward a key hearing in the case for the death of Emmily Rodrigues, the Brazilian model who fell from the sixth floor and lost her life on March 30 in the apartment of Francisco Sáenz Valiente. The hearing occurred after Judge Martín Del Viso ruled the businessman lacked merit.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Prosecutors Mariela Labozzetta -head of the UFEM, which investigates crimes of gender violence- and Santiago Vismara accused the businessman of femicide. For his part, the magistrate asserted that the prosecution could not establish exactly how Emmily was murdered, so they appealed and the cause was sent to the Chamber.

At Monday’s hearing, prosecutors took a notable turn in the direction of the charge. They maintained that Emmily did not died a natural death, that the employer has some kind of responsibility. However, they required that the classification, in case of prosecution, be that of article 106 of the Penal Code: abandonment of person followed by deatha crime of omission, punishable by two to six years in jail.

The imputation is not final, given the current state of the file and could change in an eventual elevation to trial.

The change surprised the defense in the case, who allege that Sáenz Valiente called 911 after the young woman fell into the void and received the City Police, as stated in the audios of the calls that make up the file.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

In his appeal, The prosecutors had requested that the lack of merit issued by Del Viso be revoked and that the businessman be prosecuted with preventive detention. They assured that various contradictions found in the accounts of the women who were at the party lead to the inference that Sáenz Valiente “may have some influence on witnesses and affect the investigationwhich cannot be neutralized by a contact prohibition order”.

Then, they accused Sáenz Valiente of altering the scene before the City Police arrived and indicated that “It cannot be ruled out that the femicide had some sexual component”. Although the tests found no blood or semen and no lesions compatible with sexual abuse were found on the body, according to the autopsy.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

“The evidence shows that he was the victim of a crime,” said the father of Emmily Rodrigues

The father of Emmily Rodrigues assured today that he was convinced that his daughter was “victim of a terrible crime”. Arístides Da Silva Gomes spoke with the C5N channel at the door of the headquarters of the National Criminal and Correctional Appeals Chamber, where the oral hearing was held this afternoon.

When asked what he thinks happened to his daughter, the man replied: “She was forced to do something she didn’t want to do and unhappily committed this terrible and very sad behavior. I am fully convinced that she would never commit suicide. She was a healthy, happy girl with goals in life ».

The Brazilian citizen, who is also a lawyer, added: “Without a doubt, all the evidence is abundant and shows that in fact she was the victim of a terrible crime«.

For his part, his plaintiff lawyer, Ignacio Trimarco, explained that at the hearing they requested that the only defendant in the file be arrested again for the case and be prosecuted for two crimes.

«We are going to support the appeal made requiring that he be prosecuted for the crime of femicide and facilitating narcotics free of charge and Consequently, request preventive detention since the amount of the expected sentence is life imprisonment“, commented the lawyer.

With information from Télam and Infobae

news news–summary news–55-81″>



