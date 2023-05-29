The prosecutor asked to send Montiel, Uliarte and the head of “los copitos” to trial

Federal prosecutor Carlos Rívolo asked to send Fernando Sabag Montiel and his girlfriend Brenda Uliarte to trial as co-authors of the attempted assassination of the Vice President of the Nation, Cristina Kirchner, on September 1 in the vicinity of his apartment in Recoleta. He also insisted that the so-called “boss of the drinks”, Nicolás Carrizo, go to trial as a secondary participant

The prosecutor’s office, which has delegated the investigation, is the one who made the request at a time when the Vice President who is a complainant in the case requests more test measures and links opposition sectors like being the deputy of Together for Change Gerardo Milman.

It is that 48 hours before the attack, a legislative adviser from the Frente de Todos bloc declared that in a cafe near Congress there was a meeting between Milman and two of his advisersand in which the legislator told him that he planned to go to the Atlantic Coast “when they kill her” to the Vice President.

Although Milman was not charged, he was his secretaries are being investigated about whether or not they told the truth about what is attributed to Milman is false.

In the request made before federal judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, The prosecutor assured that the defendants acted “premeditated” this is that “they had devised a plan to carry out the murder” of Cristina Kirchner.

“Taking advantage of the confusion and untidiness generated by the crowd of people, Sabag Montiel extends his arm to pass the first line of individuals that formed a human cordon in front of the Vice President, he points the firearm he was carrying in the direction of his face, brings it closer to a few centimeters and pulls the triggerat least on one occasion, even hearing the click”, detailed the prosecution.

Sabag Montiel’s action was interrupted first by militants who were waiting to greet the Vice President at the door of her house, and then by the guards of the Federal Police in charge of Cristina Kirchner’s care.

In addition to having the images from the security cameras and the many that were present that day in the Vice President’s apartment, the prosecutor used another large amount of evidence. Among them of the messages between Sabag Montiel and Uliarte They sent themselves planning the event many days before, even with the idea of ​​carrying it out beforehand, and those they had with third parties.

Such was the planning that until They devised to rent a property near the home of the Vice President and from a balcony attempting with a firearm, something that they finally gave up according to what emerged from those conversations.

Regarding Carrizo, detained weeks after the fact, the prosecution valued a conversation minutes after the failed attack between him and Uliarte, where he thought that Sabag Montiel had used a firearm provided by him. “We are determined to kill that bitch,” said Carrizo, who also had a conversation with other people where he let them know that he had participated in planning the act.

“It is worth mentioning that, during the investigation, at least until now and after numerous measures have been taken by both this Prosecutor’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Crime and Money Laundering (PROCELAC), it has not been possible to corroborate, so much so that the investigated attack has required specific financingsuch as the fact that the defendants had received external financing or any payment to carry it out,” the prosecution concluded.

“Regarding the financing of the attack, it is objective and indisputable that the logistics and materiality of the act itself, did not require a large investment of money or other resourcessaid the prosecutor and took into account that the weapon used could even reach Sabag Montiel free of charge since it belonged to a friend of his who had died some time ago and with whom the now defendant had lived.

“Regarding a possible financing or direct payment to the defendants, the incorporated test also allows, for the moment, to rule them out. On this, he stated that Sabag Montiel barely had any income from working with a transfer application and she had an ANSES care plan. Carrizo was the one who had given them the machine to make sugar cups so they could work in street vending on public roads.

“Those named did not receive during the two years prior to the attack no sum of money that would lead to the presumption that they had been financed to carry out an event like the one investigated here, since all the transfers and income analyzed are absolutely correlated with the informal activities that those named carried out to survive,” the prosecutor’s office indicated. With information from NA.



