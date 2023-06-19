The prosecutor investigating the death of Natacha Jaitt said that he does not see “the participation of third parties”

The San Isidro prosecutor investigating the death of Natacha Jaitt stated that “a priori the participation of third parties in the causes of death is not foreseen” of the model. In addition, he notified that last Thursday “all the information was obtained” of the tablet that they managed to unlock and that Jaitt was carrying on the day of his death.

Regarding the version held by the family of Natacha Jaitt, who insists on a case of murderThe prosecutor Cosme Iribarren reported that since the day of the model’s death, on February 23, 2019, “all the studies were carried out with the seriousnessspeed and objectivity in a case like this”.

Natacha Jaitt case: they managed to open her tablet and the expert opinion of the 100GB of information began

“Over the last few years and weeks it was impossible not to hear some opinions regarding the content of the tablet and the investigation. Those who think will have to take care of their own sayings”, warned Iribarren.

Likewise, he reviewed the information provided: “What is established is what the forensic doctors concluded in the autopsy: that there was a multi-organ failure, and they give us a series of conclusions that a priori do not foresee the participation of third parties in the causes of death. He is in the middle of the investigation stage, ”he said in communication with radio with you.

What the prosecutor said about Natacha Jaitt’s tablet

“On Thursday, with all the parts and personnel from the Gendarmerie, we were present to carry out the forensic extraction, which was achieved once the UFED premium system gave the possibility of knowing the ID of the tablet that the victim had. There were also experts from the Federal Justice and it was possible to obtain all the information, which we are now going to analyze in detail”, explained Iribarren.

Also assured that Natacha’s tablet “is preserved and saved”as well as “the information that was obtained”. The clarification was offered since Aliza Damiani, mother of the model, maintained that they do not expect to find anything on the tablet “because it was manipulated” in recent years. The tablet was not taken care of,” said the woman.

Finally, he said that there are testimonial statements pending to be taken “offered by the individual victim” and that “hopefully this will give us the key to understand what happened that day, beyond the evidence incorporated into the file,” said the prosecutor.

The heartbreaking words of Natacha Jaitt’s daughter after opening her mother’s tablet

The tablet was opened last Thursday for the first time, after almost four years and more than 95 thousand attempts to unlock it. 100 gigabytes of information were extracted that are analyzed in search of evidence that may give some indication of the mysterious conditions of Jaitt’s death. According to sources with access to the case, there are several videos, photos, emails, all her contacts and documents.

For now, according to official experts who performed the autopsy, Natacha Jaitt died of natural death from overdose in the early morning of February 23, 2019, after spending a few hours at the premises Xanadú with businessmen and the owner of the place, who, for now, are not charged in the case. However, the family insists that it was not an overdose or a natural death.

