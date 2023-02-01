[The Epoch Times, February 01, 2023](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) The movie “Shazam! Zachary Levi (Zachary Levi), who played the leading role in Wrath of the Gods, triggered a strong backlash from netizens when he replied to netizens on Twitter that he was suspected of anti-Pfizer. Owner James Gunn responded to the matter on Monday.

On January 29, a netizen on Lai Wei’s Twitter asked: “Do you agree that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?” Lai Wei replied: “I absolutely agree.” Although Laiwei did not mention Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, many netizens interpreted Laiwei’s message as anti-Pfizer vaccine. This is Warner Bros.’ Shazam! The Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie presented some obstacles.

DC Studios boss Gunn responded Monday: “I can’t keep changing my plans just because an actor says something that I don’t agree with.”

DC Studios is currently entering a new phase led by new co-chairmen James Gunn and Peter Safran. According to Deadline, at the Warner Bros. press conference on January 30, a reporter asked Gunn: “Zac Levi tweeted something about vaccines a few days ago, which made some people very upset. Glad. Not sure what you think about that.”

Gunn said: “The actors and producers I work with say things that I agree with and don’t agree with, it can happen. I don’t have a list of who should say what I think. You know, I I can’t keep changing my plans just because an actor said something that I disagree with.”

Gunn added: “In the same way, if someone does something that is unethical and condemned, that’s another matter. We have to consider all the things. There’s a balance. This is a modern society, it’s different places.”

After receiving a heated response from netizens, Laiwei also posted a link on Twitter. The content was that the Department of Justice announced that Pfizer had paid a $2.3 billion settlement for its fraudulent marketing.

“Shazam! Wrath of the Gods, directed by David Sandberg, describes the teenager Billy Bateson who can instantly transform into an adult superhero Shazam (Zack Levi) as soon as he shouts “Shazam!” He and other foster children, after being empowered by the gods, learn how to balance the daily life of teenagers and adult superheroes, while facing the Atlas God who came to Earth for vengeance. Women, fighting for the fate of the world.

“Shazam! Wrath of the Gods will be released worldwide on March 17 and across Taiwan on March 16.

