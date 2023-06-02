The province of San Juan will hold the election for governor and lieutenant governor on July 2

With the speed requested by the governor of San Juan, Sergio Uñac, the Electoral Tribunal of the Province informed that the elections for governor and lieutenant governor in San Juan will be held next Sunday, July 2. The Vamos San Juan subgroup, which led Sergio Uñac as governor, has until Tuesday, June 6, to communicate the formula to the Court.

All this, after a process riddled with suspicions in which the opposition took action and managed to get the Court to rule in their favour, first with the suspension of the elections in that category, and anticipating a position regarding the times that Uñac obtained his mandate for popular vote; and then establishing a sentence on the National Constitution and overwhelming federalism and the Constitution of the Province of San Juan.

Through a statement issued on Thursday, July 1, the governor assured that he will abide by the ruling and urged them to turn the page and continue working for San Juan. But he also had harsh expressions regarding the actions of justice: “I am not going to be an accomplice in the manipulation of these elections. That is why I want to turn this page and request the Electoral Tribunal of the Province to quickly set a new election date to define, without conditions and without new interference, the representatives of the government of our Province for the next four years,” said Uñac.

Thus, the president stressed that he will continue to work for this political project. “I am going to continue working for San Juan as I have been doing for more than 20 years, because that is my vocation.”