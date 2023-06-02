Home » The province of San Juan will hold the election for governor and lieutenant governor on July 2
Entertainment

The province of San Juan will hold the election for governor and lieutenant governor on July 2

by admin
The province of San Juan will hold the election for governor and lieutenant governor on July 2

With the speed requested by the governor of San Juan, Sergio Uñac, the Electoral Tribunal of the Province informed that the elections for governor and lieutenant governor in San Juan will be held next Sunday, July 2. The Vamos San Juan subgroup, which led Sergio Uñac as governor, has until Tuesday, June 6, to communicate the formula to the Court.

All this, after a process riddled with suspicions in which the opposition took action and managed to get the Court to rule in their favour, first with the suspension of the elections in that category, and anticipating a position regarding the times that Uñac obtained his mandate for popular vote; and then establishing a sentence on the National Constitution and overwhelming federalism and the Constitution of the Province of San Juan.

Through a statement issued on Thursday, July 1, the governor assured that he will abide by the ruling and urged them to turn the page and continue working for San Juan. But he also had harsh expressions regarding the actions of justice: “I am not going to be an accomplice in the manipulation of these elections. That is why I want to turn this page and request the Electoral Tribunal of the Province to quickly set a new election date to define, without conditions and without new interference, the representatives of the government of our Province for the next four years,” said Uñac.

Thus, the president stressed that he will continue to work for this political project. “I am going to continue working for San Juan as I have been doing for more than 20 years, because that is my vocation.”

See also  Guided tours - La Stampa

You may also like

You may also like

the cover of Santiago Motorizado who fell in...

What is Jiang Yiyan’s award-winning work and what...

Protest outside California primary against LGBT Pride assembly

Dwayne Johnson starred in the new movie of...

The blockade in Neuquén was lifted and on...

The key reason for Lin Chiling’s flash marriage...

What are the nine towns that won the...

simple plane official website (simple plan)_Daguang.com

Euro blue today: minute by minute of this...

Río Negro distances itself from the definitions of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy