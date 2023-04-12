On the 10th, the Fujian Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs released the 2022 list of rural revitalization demonstration towns and towns in the province. It plans to include 40 declared towns and towns, including Penghua Town, Nan’an City, into the 2022 provincial rural revitalization demonstration towns and towns creation list.

It is reported that Penghua Town is the only town in Nan’an City that was selected for the 2022 list of rural revitalization demonstration townships in the province. As early as the end of 2021, Penghua Town (agro-ecological type) was identified by Quanzhou City as a township for 2021-2022 to promote the “five good” townships for rural revitalization and the whole town. Huazhen established a special work class to focus on the “five good” township creation tasks, compared with the “five good” development evaluation system, highlighted the implementation of the “five major grasping” tasks, led by party building, and carried out in-depth creation of civilized new styles such as changing customs and customs. Vigorously promote the red culture of Penghua as the starting point, pay close attention to the integration of agriculture, culture and tourism, and fully promote the revitalization of the countryside and the whole town to promote the effective implementation of various creation tasks. (Reporter Huang Ruichao, correspondent Li Zhimeng)

Original title: The province’s rural revitalization demonstration township creation list announced that Nan’an Penghua Town is on the list

