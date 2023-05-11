The PS4 version of “Dragon Ball Legends 2” and the Switch version of “Dragon Ball Legends 2 Special Edition” have sold over 10 million worldwide-DoNews Games

The PS4 version of “Dragon Ball Legends 2” and the Switch version of “Dragon Ball Legends 2 Special Edition” have exceeded 10 million shipments worldwide

[May 11, 2023]Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that in order to allow players to play more deeply, the acclaimed “Dragon Ball 2” has officially released the paid DLC “Heroes of Justice Pack 2” today. . Simultaneously, to commemorate the cumulative global shipments exceeding 10 million sets, news will be held related to commemorative online events.

※This is the statistical data including the physical version and digital version of each platform (including the PC game platform “STEAM”).

“Dragon Ball 2” “Heroes of Justice Pack” Part 2 release promotional video:

The new paid DLC “Heroes of Justice Pack Part 2” is now released

The DLC “Heroes of Justice Pack Part 2”, which was officially released today, includes new playable characters “Son Gohan (Beast)”, “Orange Piccolo”, “Picco (Potential Ability Release)”, and expanded missions And the new level “Red Scarf Army Base (Garden)”, also includes a number of moves that completely reproduce the action of the movie, such as Sun Wuhan (Beast)’s ultimate skill “Magic Light Killing Cannon (Beast)” and orange Piccolo’s ultimate skill “Smashing Blow”, the expansion mission also includes two plots of “rewriting history” that took place on the stage of the movie “Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes” and the appearance of movie characters.

Players will be able to experience a new history through the latest DLC content.

Contents of the DLC “Heroes of Justice Pack Part 2”

． Manipulable characters: “Son Gohan (Beast)”, “Orange Piccolo”, “Picco (Potential Ability Release)”

．Moves: Demon Shuang Liebo, Demon Instant Strike, Demon Spin Combo, Demon Penetration Light Killing Cannon (Beast), Fierce Gang Fist, Demon Sky Crash, Fragmentation Heavy Strike

． Level: Red Scarf Army Base (Garden)

． Parallel missions: Superhero Movies, Finding the Vanishing Pan! , Devastated! Fight side by side like a nightmare! , Unleash your masculinity! Potential for drinking tea!

．Costumes and accessories: Dr. Heard’s costume, Dr. Heard’s headgear, Red Scarf Army No. 94 soldier’s costume, Red Scarf Army helmet, Son Gohan (Beast) hairstyle

．Loading screen: 15 images

． Super Soul: …Is that the level? I plan to use some tricks different from the previous ones. Shenlong has given me a lot of benefits. It’s the hero’s turn to play, and the Red Scarf Army will be resurrected soon!

Free updates are released simultaneously

Free updates related to characters such as Son Gohan (The Beast)” and “Orange Piccolo” that appeared in the movie “Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes” have been released. It includes new content such as “raid missions” and pictures, Players must not miss it.

■Free updated content

． Raid Boss Battle: Awakened Beasts! ! , The new awakening of wish fulfillment! ! (extended task)

．Loading screen: 18 images

Participate in limited-time raid missions to get commemorative clothing and accessories

From May 18, 2023, in commemoration of the cumulative shipment reaching 10 million units, a special raid mission “10 million smash raid mission” will be held.

As long as the number of cultivators defeated by players around the world reaches 10 million, all players can get the accessory “10 million balloons”.

In addition, as long as players participate in the raid mission “10 million smash raid mission”, they can get the first-release costume “Tianxia No. 1 Budokai Sportswear (Six Planets)”.

Players will be able to seize the opportunity to obtain new clothing and accessories through this event.

■Event period:

May 18 (Thu) 20:00 to June 14 (Wed) 22:00 (UTC+8)

※Rewards are expected to be released after the event ends.

※The “Breaking Raid Mission” held this time is an online event to defeat endless enemies within a limited time.

※Even if the total number of defeats reaches 10 million people, the count will continue to be updated during the event period.

※Even if the battle is lost, the number of battles defeated in this battle will still be included in the “leaderboard”.

※The event schedule and reward contents may be changed without notice.

※Event rewards may be released separately in other events in the future.

A special event commemorating the 10 million units will be held soon

Various activities will be held during the event.

■Give up to 1,000 TP medals

During the event, 50 TP medals will be given out every week when you log in, and the number of TP medals you can get in the first week is 100.

As long as you log in every week, players will have the opportunity to get up to 1,000 TP medals.

． During the activity:

May 17 (Wed) 23:00 to May 24 (Wed) 22:59 (UTC+8) 100 TP medals

May 24th (Wednesday) 23:00 to September 27th (Wednesday) 22:59 (UTC+8) 50 TP medals every week thereafter x 18 weeks

■Get the whole set of Dragon Ball

As long as you log in once during the event period, you can get the whole set of Dragon Balls.

． During the activity:

May 17 (Wed) 23:00 to June 14 (Wed) 22:59 (UTC+8)

■10,000,000 sets commemorative magnification promotion event

During the event, weekly TP medals, experience points and Sony will be increased.

． During the activity:

May 10th (Wednesday) 23:00 to May 17th (Wednesday) 22:59 (UTC+8) TP medal 1.5 times event

May 17th (Wednesday) 23:00～May 24th (Wednesday) 22:59 (UTC+8) EXP and Sony 2X event

May 24th (Wednesday) 23:00 to May 31st (Wednesday) 22:59 (UTC+8) TP medal 1.5 times event

May 31st (Wednesday) 23:00 ~ June 07th (Wednesday) 22:59 (UTC+8) EXP and Sony 2X event

※Rewards will be released at a later date.

