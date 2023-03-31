Home Entertainment The Pumas beat Canada 17-7 in the debut of the Hong Kong Sevens
The Pumas beat Canada 17-7 in the debut of the Hong Kong Sevens

The Argentine Rugby Sevens team, The Cougars ‘7, today beat Canada 17-7, in a match in Group A of the Hong Kong Sevens, the eighth date of the world circuit of the specialty organized by World Rugby (WR).

Argentina added 17 points with tries by Marcos Moneta, Agustín Fraga and a try and a conversion by Luiciano González; while for the North Americans Josiah Morra added a try and Brennig Prevost a conversion.

The Argentine team formed with Rodrigo Isgró, Agustín Fraga, Luciano González, Gastón Revol, Santiago Álvarez, Matías Osadczuk and Marcos Moneta. Then Santiago Vera Feld, Tomás Lizazú, Joaquín Pellandini, Matteo Graziano and Tomás Elizalde entered.

In the same group, Fiji beat Samoa 12-7 and Los Pumas will play again tomorrow against Samoa (1:16) and Fiji (5:37).

The other groups are made up of France, Great Britain, Uruguay and Hong Kong (B), Australia, the United States, Spain and Japan (C) and New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland and Kenya (D).

The world circuit is led by New Zealand with 120 points, followed by Argentina, who won the seven in Hamilton and Vancouver, with 108, France with 95 and Fiji and Australia with 94.

The first four of the table will qualify directly for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, joining the local France.

