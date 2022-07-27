Today, it is produced by iQiyi Pictures and Hengye Pictures, directed by director, screenwriter and writer Luoluo, and starring young actors Li Wenhan and Xu Ruohan.Chinese Valentine’s Day love movie《met you” released the MV for the theme song “See You Again”. Singer Wang Jingwen sang Zhou Can and Yu Jiaoyang with a heart-pounding tone. After 8 years of love and long-distance running, they still can’t match the regret and sadness of reality. The movie “Meet You” will be launched in theaters nationwide on August 4th. As of now, the film has been strongly leading the popularity of various platforms. The number of people who want to watch it on the ticketing platform has exceeded 280,000, the number of likes on official Twitter has exceeded 10 million, and the pre-sale is far ahead. . “Meet You” has become the first choice for tens of millions of couples watching Chinese Valentine’s Day romance films. Since the opening of the road show, the audience has agreed with Amway’s “Best Chinese Valentine’s Day Movie”. “Look at you first, then celebrate the Qixi Festival” has become an essential sense of ritual for the audience this year.





The theme song “See you again” contracted tears Zhou Can Yu Jiaoyang said goodbye to the crying audience

Movie”met you“The theme song “See you again” MV unfolds slowly in Zhou Can (played by Li Wenhan) and Yu Jiaoyang (played by Xu Ruohan) with tears in their reunion on the overpass – an eight-year long-distance love run from “meet” to “goodbye” the road. The first campus love was green and sweet, and meeting was the beginning of a two-way run. In the process of moving from campus to society, various realistic factors such as work, family, and material have caused Zhou Can and Yu Jiaoyang to gradually lose the same frequency under the pressure of life. Until Yu Jiaoyang met the time in his life when he needed Zhou Can to accompany him the most, and Zhou Can chose to insist on working hard to give her a home, too busy to appear. Now the two meet again on Tianqiao. This intimate relationship has gone here without discussing debts, there is no right or wrong, and the phrase “no longer see each other, live up to meet” expresses the most regrettable goodbye of lovers who clearly love each other.

It turns out that love can conquer everything, but it can also be defeated by everything. Zhou Can and Yu Jiaoyang came to the overpass where they once kissed amid all kinds of uneasy emotions. At that time, the two embraced affectionately with smiles in their eyes. She once said to Zhou Can, “I like this kind of exclusion. Difficult and dangerous love”, but now when I see her again, I can only say “you must take care of yourself”. Many netizens said that the sad farewell scene was very heart-wrenching, and they must watch “Meet You” on Qixi Festival to see what happened between them. There are also audiences who have seen the film at the movie road show and left a message below the theme song “When the overpass meets again, the girl forcibly turned back her tears, and I burst into tears as soon as the singing came out.”

The audience shares real regrets, director of love Luoluo comforts “Don’t deny love because of separation”

During the viewing of the movie “Meet You” Shenyang Roadshow, whenever the music of “See You Again” sounded, there would be one after another sobbing in the cinema. Director Luoluo and lead star Li Wenhan airborne on the scene, and enthusiastically exchanged post-screening insights with Shenyang fans. A female viewer expressed that she resonated very much with Zhou Can and Jiaoyang’s real love. She said frankly that she and her ex-boyfriend finally broke up because of work and other reasons. She cried and said, “Both sides can’t see the road ahead, youth really gives me regret. “, director Luoluo immediately comforted: “At different stages of life, you will meet different people, and it is a blessing to meet him at this stage.” Director Luoluo said to all the audiences who have experienced lovelorn: “I hope that through this film, Healing everyone, it is a beautiful experience to meet, I hope everyone will not reject love because of separation.” Lead actor Li Wenhan also said, “The process is more important than the ending, and it is wonderful to have it.”

During the road show, there were also many couples and viewers hugging each other after watching “Meet You”, clasping their fingers together to share the sweetness of love, a couple who were about to get married asked the creator of love if there was a secret to keeping it fresh, and Luoluo sent blessings on the spot, and said : Maintaining good communication is the most important thing in getting along with each other. When encountering things, you must not hold back and talk openly and honestly. Li Wenhan sang the song of the same name in the Northeastern version of “Meet You” on the spot. While wishing the fans, he ignited a happy atmosphere for the scene.

The movie “Meet You” is produced by iQiyi Pictures (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Xiamen Hengye Pictures Co., Ltd. and will be officially released on Qixi Festival on August 4. On this Qixi Festival, go to the cinema with the most important person to watch the love story of “Bright Sun”, and experience the exclusive sense of ceremony of “Only meeting is Qixi Festival”.

