Original title: The Chinese PV of “The Quartet EXTRA2” is released. The official Chinese version will be released in 2022.

“The Quartet EXTRA2” Chinese PV Release Official Chinese Version Released in 2022

“Look up at the sky, watch the sky, enjoy the sky, the answer is there.”

The super-popular love girl game “Quartet of the Other Side of the Blue” series will soon launch the official Chinese version of the new work “Quartet of the Other Side of the Blue Sky EXTRA2”, which will be published by HIKARI FIELD and will be launched on the STEAM platform in 2022.

“The Quartet of Cangzhi’s Analogy” tells the story of boys and girls who met because of “flying”, sweating on the arena called “air competition”, and jointly compose their own youth love song.

This work is the latest sequel to the super-popular series “Quartet beyond the Blue”, which was just launched this summer by sprite, a well-known Japanese girl game brand. It is a sequel to the popular heroine Misaki Tomisawa.

This work is created by the original team of the series. Suzumori was responsible for the original painting and character design, the script was written by Ryoichi Watanabe, and the music was produced by Elements Garden. The luxurious seiyuu lineup also returned to provide voices for each character. The game’s theme song “one of a kind” is sung by well-known singer Riya.

trailer:

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: