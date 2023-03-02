Listen to the audio version of the article

The rainbow contains our dreams, our hopes, it comes after the storm and brings with it the joy of rebirth. The project is inspired by the historic exhibition “The Rainbow Show”, staged in 1975 at the De Young Museum in San Francisco. The Californian exhibition was born from the thought of the African-American activist Angela Davis and in particular from the concept of the “Rainbow Nation”, as an ideal of racial integration; was represented in the exhibition by “Peace the way home” (1978-2022), an immense hand-sewn quilt (the qulit) celebrating African-American culture, the work of actress and activist Val Gray Ward.

Symbol of peace

At Mudec in Milan, until 2 July, the exhibition “Rainbow. Colors and wonders between myths, arts and science” curated by Katya Inozemtseva develops in the spaces of the “cloud” on the first floor of the Mudec with a total immersion in the colors of the rainbow, a site specific installation curated by the artist Cory Arcangel and continues in the Focus Rooms with a work by Laura Grisi from 1968 that envelops those who enter the light in an artificial spectrum.

In the part dedicated to science and nature, the work “Tropo” (2022) created by Amalia del Ponte is exhibited. The exhibited pieces come from the museum’s collections, others are national and international loans, together they lead the visitor to explore the multiple meanings of the rainbow, to know the origin and the reflections in the culture of our time. Thus the rainbow crosses different languages ​​between past and future: from anthropology to biology, from art to science.

Rainbow Myths and Legends

In the Judeo-Christian tradition it is a sign of the Covenant between God and man. From the Civic Museums of Genoa the “Sacrifice of Noah after the flood” by Sinibaldo Scorza; the depiction of the rainbow in the “Codex Florentinus 1577” (Laurentian Library) bears the signature of the Franciscan friar Bernardino da Shagun, author of an encyclopedic work on indigenous American culture. Here are Asia, Australia and South America with the finds related to the theme of the “rainbow snake”; the colors of the rainbow dye the funeral net of the Nasca culture of Peru and retrace the work of Miroslaw Balka. The twentieth century opens with Balla’s “Iridescent Compenetration n.7” (1912), and works by Franck Stella, Joseph Albers, Shusaku Arakawa are also exhibited.

The magic of the rainbow is proposed by the feminist artist, Judy Chicago and Aleksandra Kasuba, Lithuanian, with “Spectral Passage” (1975). It closes with a focus on the animal world, in collaboration with the Natural History museum, where it is possible, until 3 September, to visit the exhibition “Rainbow. All the colors of evolution”. A series of zoological specimens, a kaleidoscope of insects, together with shells, crystals and mineral samples offer an overview of the colors present in nature, originating both from pigments and from physical phenomena of interference and diffraction of light. Evolutionary pressures have generated adaptations in the natural world in which color plays a role in communication, sexual selection, camouflage and defense from predators.