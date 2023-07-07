the rains postponed the emergency due to lack of water

The president of Obras Sanitarias del Estado (OSE), Raúl Montero, assured this Thursday that after two nights of favorable rains in Uruguay, the emergency due to the imminent depletion of water reserves ran a few days. The metropolitan region of Montevideo was expected to be totally desupplied in 10 days.

At a press conference, Montero brought a certain “tranquility” to the population, and ensured that the capacity of the Aguas Corrientes water treatment plant is “on the edge” and that’s why new plants are needed such as Arazatí, in the town of San José, which will take water from the Río de la Plata.

Meanwhile, he explained that the Aguas Corrientes plant, in Canelones, is the one that supplies Montevideo and the metropolitan area, which is where almost 60% of the Uruguayan population is concentrated.

Montero specified that the challenge is now triplewith problems in access “to raw water, purification and transportation.”

«OSE is experiencing, I think in recent history, one of the worst moments. The situation that affects more than half of the country’s population is very harsh. And I think that despite all the difficulties, that this is happening almost relieves me of the importance of the project that brings us together here,” he said, referring to the water treatment plant that is going to be built in Arazatí, for which he already Two business consortiums submitted to the call for bids.





