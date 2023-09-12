The Rakatape of Magical Power

Founding member of the Mawimbi crew, Pouvoir Magique celebrates the release of his new single “Rakata Rakata” in a PAM Club that is as feel-good as it is dreamlike.

Since 2012, Clément Vincent aka Pouvoir Magique has been developing cinematic electronic music tinged with African influences. With some great collaborations with heavyweights like Fakear, Flavia Coelho, Dope Saint Jude or Lazy Flow, he also puts his shamanic universe at the service of remixes for Major Lazer, Oumou Sangaré, Pongo or Flavia Coelho. In addition to his new single “Rakata Rakata”, the central element of this PAM Club, he has also just signed a new refined edit of “Mosadi Wa Mosotho” by the new South African talent De Noko. From his native Burgundy, Pouvoir Magique continues to produce his own clips while preparing Cycles, a new album which promises to be introspective, between heroic fantasy and Jungian psychology. Live, the artist equipped with a connected ring, luminous scepters and a lightning stick, promises an immersive experience between clubbing and live performance!

“This mix accompanies the release of my new single “Rakata Rakata”. I share the influences that inspired me to make this single on the border between the solar and the lunar, with this piece in question as a pivot point. We go from afro house to bass music during this hour which can be listened to like a sunset which segues into a more nocturnal vibe and gets into it.

This is what I like to convey in my productions as in my mixes, this mixture that is both melodic with religious tendencies and at the same time very percussive and sometimes mental/psyche.

Enjoy listening and remember, life is magical! »

Tracklist :

Alex Iva – Bloody Samaritan (Extended House Edit)

MoBlack, Emmanuel Jal, Henrik Schwarz – Chagu (MoBlack Version)

Bora Uzer – Sammaye

Peppe Citarella – Mas Que Enkama (Re-Edit Mix)

Anis Hachemi, Dj Emir – Finesse

Enzo Siffredi, MoBlack, Mariam Zawose – Shikira (Day Mix)

Gianni Romano, Emanuele Esposito – Nene Man Ni

Michu – Malocurate

Ghetto Kumbé – Interlude

Magic Power – Rakata Rakata

The Chemical Brothers – No Reason (O’Flynn Remix)

Axone – Son Des Steps

Dismantle, Van Basten – Smack the Door

Moktar – Al-Duqqi

Magic Power – Unreleased

Magic Power – Eclipse (live edit)

Magical Power – Temple

Magic Power – Horizon

Dj Snake – Quiet Storm (Magic Power Remix)

Magic Power – Magic Melody

More info on Magical Power here!

