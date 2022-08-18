Home Entertainment The ranch simulation game “Hakoniwa Ranch Sheep Village” will land on the NS platform on November 10
SUCCESS announced that the ranch life simulation game Hakoniwa Ranch Sheep Village will be released on November 10 for the Switch platform. This work is a new work in the “Sheep Village” series after 13 years. It will be based on the PSP platform game “Welcome to Sheep Village Pocket Edition” released in 2009. The picture quality has been improved and several new elements and new functions have been added. The game will be shown at TGS.

“Hakotei Ranch: Sheep Village” is a game about drifting to the Sheep Village during the journey. The protagonist is entrusted to build a ranch in the Sheep Village. The player controls the protagonist to develop the pasture and cultivate animals and crops. While there is a main storyline, the ultimate goal and fun is up to the player. In the game, players can experience the different seasons of the pasture life, breed and breed many animals, feel the atmosphere of the zoo, and carefully cultivate various crops, enjoy the fun of gardening, and create their own ideal pasture.

In addition, unique systems such as the procurement of materials for barter, the lifespan of reared animals, domestic animals (meat processing), and hunting (combat) of wild animals also make people “habitually work silently” and “time passes in the blink of an eye.” , the feeling of “this game is poisonous” has been supported by loyal fans.

Game trailer

Preview screenshot

