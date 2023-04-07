By Oliver Stuber

With just one hit he became one of the biggest in the rap scene. Coolio’s untimely death at just 59 shocked the music world in September 2022. But how he died was still unclear. The cause of death of the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper has now been announced.

Coolio died of fentanyl abuse, according to his longtime manager Jarez Posey. The rapper also had traces of heroin and methamphetamine in his body.

► The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office described his death as an accident. According to Posey, investigators also suspect Coolio’s severe asthma and cigarette smoking played a role in his death.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is actually used as a pain reliever. In the US, however, fentanyl is widely abused by drug addicts and leads to numerous deaths every year.

Drug overdose is the leading cause of death in Americans under the age of 50, with two-thirds of deaths now being caused by opioids.

The night Coolio died

Coolio died on September 28, 2022 at a friend’s home in Los Angeles

► Emergency doctors fought for the life of the American for a total of 45 minutes. But cardiopulmonary resuscitation was unsuccessful.

Coolio had previously gone to a buddy’s toilet. At some point, the friend got worried because the rapper wouldn’t come out of the bathroom anymore.

After finding him lying lifeless on the ground, he called 911.