The re-elected mayor Gaido takes stock, celebrates and thinks about the governorship

Mariano Gaido is 50 years old, has two children and a political future whose ceiling is difficult to glimpse now. He comes from winning re-election as mayor of the city of Neuquén. Family issues did not allow him to dedicate more time to the campaign and despite that he boasts of having won at all the tables in the city.

These family issues are the only obstacle he sees today for not raising his hand when, four years from now, the MPN wonders which leader will return it to the government, according to what he told Río Negro in this interview.

Q -Who won on Sunday?

R – He won a management that demonstrated a way to carry out a different policy. Tremendous. I’m surprised. The entire city voted, at all tables with the same percentage of votes. From 39 to 44%. In all with the same difference with the second space. The surprise, the personal impact of the election: in all neighborhoods, at all tables with the same percentage. Before there was an election that was divided, the center against the neighborhoods. This is an equal choice everywhere. The support of the center was resounding, but I did not lose at any table in the city, I did not drop below 38% at any

Q – In the province who won?

R – The governor with the most votes won. A new government, which is starting and which is going to have all my support.

Q – Did the MPN win?

R – The MPN did not win, a new government won in which there are people who were part of the MPN with positions in the MPN; but he won a new government. I am one of those who do what they say. When I was a candidate the first time (2019) I proposed the way to govern with the proposal of doing, of dialogue, not of putting the stick in the wheel, of affecting the other, interrupting a management. I proved it in three and a half years. I had differences but I always went forward. I got 13,000 more votes than the gubernatorial candidate who won the election. Obviously this way of governing and working in politics is what most interests the public.

Q -There was a large ticket cut…

R -My second mayorship is based on a tremendous political accolade. They voted for me from the left to the right, the vote was wide. Not even Pechi (Quiroga) had this choice. One works and works and hopes that he will do well in the elections, not in this forceful way, do you know what it is to win all the polling stations in the city from Toma Norte to the Río Grande and for everyone to vote the same? It is tremendous.

P -It puts you in a leadership role.

R -Yes, in a second term that the city of Neuquén never had, only with Pechi was there re-election. This city is giving me the possibility of the “gift”, it is a title that is given to few people.

P -¿Don Mariano?

R -There is a recognition of work. I am not a professional, I am a merchant, a newsstand, a music and guitar teacher. It means that they give you a hierarchy, which astonished me for good.

Q Does leadership scare you?

R -No, because they voted me to be mayor for four years.

Q -You are one of the few people who was able to celebrate on Sunday…

A -Yes, of course. There is a bitter taste regarding what happened at the provincial level, but it seems good to me and I always value the votes. I had three elections won: when I won with 39% as mayor; half term when I was not a candidate but the management is audited, that day the reform of the Organic Charter was voted, I was accompanied with 66%, the first time in 118 years. The fourth is such a big accolade…

Q – I’m talking about leadership within the MPN.

R -It is that I am much more than the MPN, I am not only the MPN, I am Primero Neuquén, I have always established it. The first time I went like this as a candidate, with Primero Neuquén (Neuquén Puede Más) where the MPN makes up the space And I demonstrated it. In the time of Martín Farizano, it did not work. First, Neuquén is where there are different political spaces, it is the municipal government where officials from the MPN and UNE and Confluencia Neuquén and the MUP with Claudio Vázquez are, there were no problems and an orderly management and a great proposal that was very well supported.

Q – The MPN was orphaned after Sunday, with a shipowner who was wrong, a candidate who lost and a governor who is leaving.

R – I think there are many references. I am one.

Q -Of the leaders of the Blue list (Sapag, Gutiérrez, Gaido), two were defeated.

R -I did not put together the list, it was Jorge Sapag, I am part of the space, one of the referents. There is Jorge Sapag, Omar Gutiérrez, Vicente Godoy from Las Ovejas, Carlos Koopmann from Zapala. No, no, the Blue list is extensive. I do have a space in which I raised and at first it was not very understood, to work on a broader proposal like Primero Neuquén; That was my proposal for 2019.

Q – Can this be transferred to a provincial government?

R -Neuquén did very well with these assemblies from 2019 to date, it is a great tool. Not only provincial, but national. What was good we continued, but not for the sentence and the note. My way of seeing politics is to leave party issues aside and put common issues and common projects, it is what the country and the city need: the technical teams, the coastal walks, the National Confluence Festival; Nothing was broken from what they had been doing well. We need it at the national and provincial level too, to continue with what is good, to deepen.

Q – So in the next one, a similar group will run for governor, not with the MPN but with a coalition?

R – I don’t even consider the next four years, I had personal problems at a time when there was talk that I could be a candidate for governor…. My family is essential. But if you have to see candidates for four years from now, I’m here.

Q -Self-criticism?

R -The moment will have to arrive in which with great humility it will be necessary to make a self-criticism and see what happened. All of us who are from the MPN, make a self-criticism. No one in particular.

Q -Did he call it Figueroa?

A – We messaged each other, I congratulated him and told him that he had made a good choice and I told him that we were going to work very well, that he was going to have a mayor accompanying him to have an excellent government.

Q – When did the internal discussion of the process take place?

R – Politically when the internal discussion takes place. It is an internal process that began and has a long term. We are all going to sit down to talk, to listen to what happened, to be open, to listen to why I have no hypothesis about the political setback, I don’t. I have a look in the city. Honestly, it is up to me to take a look at Neuquén, I don’t have to do an analysis.

Q Are you going to make a political decision with the PASO?

R -No, I am Primero Neuquén. No. The presidential ones either, they don’t correspond to me.



