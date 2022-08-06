As Jet Li’s famous work, have you seen “Shaolin Temple” starring him? Now, the Beijing International Film Festival has officially announced, There will be a selection of three restored classic films “Half Man” (2K), “Shaolin Temple” (4K) and “Once Upon a Time” (4K), as well as four excellent works “Mai Luren” and “Twilight” directed by new directors , “One Second Boxer” and “My Extraordinary Parents”.

“Shaolin Temple” is directed by Zhang Xinyan, written by Lu Zhaozhang and Xue Hou, starring Jet Li, Jie Yuhai, Ji Chunhua, etc. It is “Shaolin Temple” released on January 21, 1982. The film caused huge repercussions after its release that year, and affected the overseas film market, with countries snapping up copyrights.

It is reported that “Shaolin Temple” created a box office of 161,578,000, which was unprecedented at the time. Just imagine that the ticket price was only a dime when it was released at the time, so the total number of votes was about 1.6 billion, while the total population of China in 1982 was only 1.017 billion, which meant that all the people in China at that time Everyone has seen the movie, and some have seen it more than once.

Some film critics said that the influence of “Shaolin Temple” on the Chinese people is unprecedented, and it can definitely be regarded as a box office miracle in the history of Chinese film!