He resignation of Mauricio Macri at elections 2023 generated a jolt to the political arc of the Argentina. The first repercussions have already come out from Together for Changea coalition of which he is a co-founder, at the time that the Front of All, ruling alliance. To this is added the reaction of the journalist and political analyst Jorge Asisthrought social media.

“To celebrate Mauricio Macri’s decision and congratulate him,” Asís stated in a Twitter post. In this sense, the ‘Turk’ remarked that after his discharge, the former president “is no longer one of the four that he is and after two or three days of centrality he begins to form part of the landscape.” Finally, the former Argentine ambassador to Portugal considered that “assuming the limitations is an act of intelligence.”

Assisi also contemplated that until then “there were four” possible candidates. In addition to Macri, “La Doctora, Horacio and Sergio”, in reference to Vice President Cristina Kirchner, the head of the Buenos Aires Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and the Minister of Economy Sergio Massa, respectively. “When Mauricio is erased and assumes the future of Chinese vase, Patricia and Milei rise,” he said, alluding to Patricia Bullrich, head of the PRO, and Javier Milei, national deputy. “The rectangle has just become a pentagon,” he concluded.

Days ago, in an interview given to A24, Asís had highlighted that “both the Doctor and Macri have a simulated desperation to be president again.” However, he warned that “of course, the numbers do not give” to either of the two political referents, beyond the “relative” of the polls, which “in Argentina are guessing exercises.”