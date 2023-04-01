After the commotion that the death of a three-month-old baby on the sidewalk of the Casa Rosadaleaders of the different parties expressed their pain and recognized that the episode is a “politics slap”. In addition, they indicated that the fact transcends the crack and that “everything failed” to avoid what happened.

The sad news opened the day last Friday and came after the INDEC data on poverty and indigence in the country were known. The fact generated a profound impact at the national levelboth for what happened and for having occurred in the heart of Buenos Aires, in front of the public building that represents political power in Argentina.

In this sense, the political leaders of all spaces were not exempt from the shock. However, it drew attention the silence that marked the position of the Government in this regard, since neither President Alberto Fernández nor the Minister of Social Development, Victoria Tolosa Paz, expressed themselves in this regard.

One of the officials who spoke out about what happened was the PRO national deputy, María Eugenia Vidal. “I was hearing about the baby who died at the door of the Casa Rosada. That happened yesterday but I feel that every day reality slaps politics to see if he reacts and politics continues to discuss candidacies, electoral issues, things that have nothing to do with the urgent needs of Argentines,” said the former governor in dialogue with Radio Miter.

Likewise, his peer from the Frente de Todos in the lower house, Leandro Santoro, acknowledged that the death of the little girl who lived on the streets with her family “It is a disaster”. “In the face of pain, there is little to say at the moment and it is convenient to keep a prudent respect,” she commented in statements with the same radio station.

Added to this, he warned that “everything failed. The City failed to contain, the Nation failed, politics failed”, while remarking that “there is no crack here”. And he added: “It is difficult to analyze the structural reasons, when you have a family crying because they lost a girl.”

The Buenos Aires Minister of Justice and Security, Eugenio Burzaco, also referred to the event and indicated that the death of the baby causes “immense pain”. “Sadness is like Argentines that we have that level of poverty and marginalization, and it has to lead us all to reflect and above all to act,” she stated.

In addition, he warned that “the most difficult months are coming” due to the decrease in temperature, for which he encouraged “to be very present in the streets.” “We have to be very present in the streets because the most difficult months are coming due to the cold. There are situations that make homeless people not always agree to State aid,” concluded the Buenos Aires minister.

People living on the street

According to the data compiled in the last national Census, carried out in May of last year by INDEC, 2,962 people live on public roads throughout Argentina and the second district with the most people in this situation is the City of Buenos Aires, with 903.

The first place is occupied by the province of Buenos Aires, with 961 people (of which 797 were surveyed in the 24 municipalities of Greater Buenos Aires) and behind the Federal Capital are Salta, with 244; Santa Fe, with 209; and Entre Ríos, with 139.

