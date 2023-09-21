Home » the reaction of politicians after the tragedy
the reaction of politicians after the tragedy

the reaction of politicians after the tragedy

And truck belonging to the Argentine Army which carried 22 soldiers capsized this Thursday near San Martín de los Andescausing, until now, the death of four people and seriously injuring nine others.

The tragic accident, once known, caused commotion in the province of Neuquén and the countrywith dozens of national media reporting what happened this afternoon, on Provincial Route 62 that connects with Lake Lolog.

In that context, the main representatives of national politicsseveral of them candidates in the next elections, regretted the fact and They expressed their condolences to the families of the fatal victimsmembers of the force.

Patricia Bullrich, Sergio Massa, Victoria Villarruel, Jorge Taiana and Cristian Ritondoamong others, were some of the leaders who referred to the tragedy on social networks, where the term “San martin de los andes» was a trend for several hours.

The overturn took place this Thursday, minutes before 2:30 p.m., when the Mercedes Benz 1114 truck, for reasons that are being investigated, He lost control, hit a guardrail and fell down a cliff more than 10 meters high.

Due to the impact against the ground, where the vehicle ended up lying down and with severe material damage, Three men and a woman lost their lives at the scene.. In addition, nine people ended up with serious injuries and another nine with minor injuries.

An Army truck overturned in San Martín de los Andes: what politicians said after the tragedy


