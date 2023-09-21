the reaction of politicians after the tragedy

And truck belonging to the Argentine Army which carried 22 soldiers capsized this Thursday near San Martín de los Andescausing, until now, the death of four people and seriously injuring nine others.

The tragic accident, once known, caused commotion in the province of Neuquén and the countrywith dozens of national media reporting what happened this afternoon, on Provincial Route 62 that connects with Lake Lolog.

In that context, the main representatives of national politicsseveral of them candidates in the next elections, regretted the fact and They expressed their condolences to the families of the fatal victimsmembers of the force.

Patricia Bullrich, Sergio Massa, Victoria Villarruel, Jorge Taiana and Cristian Ritondoamong others, were some of the leaders who referred to the tragedy on social networks, where the term “San martin de los andes» was a trend for several hours.

The overturn took place this Thursday, minutes before 2:30 p.m., when the Mercedes Benz 1114 truck, for reasons that are being investigated, He lost control, hit a guardrail and fell down a cliff more than 10 meters high.

Due to the impact against the ground, where the vehicle ended up lying down and with severe material damage, Three men and a woman lost their lives at the scene.. In addition, nine people ended up with serious injuries and another nine with minor injuries.

An Army truck overturned in San Martín de los Andes: what politicians said after the tragedy

What a tragedy! I wholeheartedly accompany the families of the fatal victims and those injured in this terrible accident involving an Argentine Army truck in San Martín de los Andes. They have my support. — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) September 21, 2023

I deeply regret the accident in which members of the team died and were injured. @Ejercito_Arg belonging to the Mountain Exploration Cavalry Regiment 4 of San Martín de los Andes. Our condolences to his loved ones and comrades. — Sergio Massa (@SergioMassa) September 21, 2023

What happened in San Martín de los Andes is very sad. My condolences and affection to the families of the deceased soldiers, and a lot of strength to those who were injured. Our country needs them. https://t.co/CAkyj2afYR — Cristian Ritondo (@cristianritondo) September 21, 2023

I deeply regret the accident that occurred today in San Martín de los Andes, in which members of the IV Mountain Exploration Cavalry Regiment died and were injured. My condolences to his loved ones and comrades. https://t.co/fXA4J8GUQy — Jorge Taiana (@JorgeTaiana) September 21, 2023

I want to express my deepest condolences to the families of the 4 deceased and the 18 injured in San Martín de Los Andes of the Exploration Cavalry Regiment of mMontaña 4. Beyond the circumstances of the event, there is no doubt the defunding of the Defense with vehicles of … — Victoria Villarruel (@VickyVillarruel) September 21, 2023

My condolences for the victims and my hug to the injured and families of the tragedy in San Martín de Los Andes. I accompany our army on this desolate day. Force. — Ricardo López Murphy (@rlopezmurphy) September 21, 2023



