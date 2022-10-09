Explore a style home from Harbor House We have received many applications from all over the country Today, I will share with you a case from Hangzhou. ↓ ↓ ↓ Hangzhou No. 1 Courtyard Zhenao Court has attracted the attention of many people since its birth. Located in the heart of Hangzhou Asian Games Olympic Sports, it is located in the Olympic Sports Central Park, and builds life in a simple, refined and avant-garde form. In this case, Harbor House walks into the 171-square-meter apartment of Zhen Aoyuan, reinterprets the ideal combination of pure and elegant living with leisure inspiration, and creates a spiritual residence in the diamond area. HarborHouse Whole Home 1. Living room This unit has a north-south double balcony design. The living room is connected to a south-facing balcony of nearly 10 meters, and the balcony is about 1.6 meters deep, giving the owner a lot of freedom to play. In the unique lighting effect, the combination of the Metro custom sofa and the Denver round coffee table interprets the spatial character to be light and full of vitality, while the combination of leather and cloth sofas is also more layered. White translucent curtains let in ample and soft natural light around the space, extending to every corner of the home. Add an Oxford lounge chair at the far end of the living room to create a relaxing corner by the window. Through the wide-view balcony, the indoor space and the outdoor scenery blend seamlessly, where residents perceive the prosperity and the changes of the four seasons, and heal and nourish in the soothing scenery. This is a different gift from urban residences to residents. Ms. Liang also chose and matched 3 Maxwell bookcases for the living room area to form a display wall, so that the visual collection can be displayed. , to add freshness to your home. 2. Restaurant The restaurant is the focal point for the family to enjoy the reunion time. The plump matching on the table implies the signal of the season, revealing the hostess’s carefulness and infinite love for life. The dining area is relatively narrow and long, which is very suitable for the Denver series long dining table to show off your skills. Ms. Liang’s hit-and-run with Harbor House is based on the broad aesthetic perspective of overall collocation and the ability to collocate leisure lifestyles. The mix and match of Maison and Denver dining chairs not only maintains the harmony of materials and color schemes, but also enhances the completion of matching and adds a sense of escape to the space. As an overall home furnishing brand, Harbor House not only provides, but also pays attention to details, constructs the inspiration of life from the subtle, strips out the fun, and lights up the daily trivialities. A glass and a set of tableware start from these small objects, and the sense of life can grow naturally.

Based on Denver's simple and comfortable design language, the main tone of each space is constructed, and a warm space texture is created through capable space lines, rich textured materials, and rich home decoration, inspiring a kind of inner feeling. A sense of belonging, this is the overall home model that Harbor House adheres to. 3. Bedroom Visual and tactile comfort can create a warm and pleasant home atmosphere. How can the designer get the comfort just right while reflecting the homeowner's living habits and aesthetics. The bedroom is very comfortable and clean, and the functions are simplified as much as possible. Home is a private and comfortable place, and the convenience and comfort of personal life should be more concerned. A comfortable Denver upholstered bed paired with an understated and functional chest of drawers, this is a bedroom of pure relaxation. The space subtly magnifies the decorative elements, from the paintings on the cabinets, to the tabletop decorations, and embroidered bedding, all of which focus on the marine style. The four-piece set and cushion cover woven with coral inspiration, from the dimensions of color matching and detail creation, enable the occupants to obtain spiritual pleasure in every part of the space. Fall into a dream in such a freehand space and enjoy the slowed down pace of life. Every day you spend with your family, you will gradually discover that the essence of life is composed of trivial bits and pieces. A good room can make people stay at home. No one is lonely. 4. Second bedroom Ms. Liang also carefully matched the children’s room for the children, hoping to seek the aesthetic co-construction with the children in life. Victoria children’s series of furniture, milky white fairy tale color, with the pink decoration of the Dream Princess of the Happiness series, it is like meeting a dream adventure, lighting up the stars and sea in the fairy tale. I wonder if you have noticed the small world of Harbor House-kids? Thoughtful consideration of the sensory experience brought by comfort and details to children, beautiful seeds gradually germinate in the hearts of children, and a small space full of fun and unknown exclusively for children is completed. When a brand new home Gradually carved out of a solid space What follows is a soft arrangement from the heart The style of home, since then

