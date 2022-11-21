Listen to the audio version of the article

There’s a certain type of TV series that the British are masters of: six half-hour episodes per season (like Fleabag o Back to life); private stories, not very spectacular and not very glamorous, often set in those provincial towns made up of identical houses with reddish bricks. However, sometimes very beautiful series, which reach unthinkable depths for the dozens of high concept from which we are bombarded every month.

Somewhere boy is a splendid example: the protagonist is Danny, a boy who lived confined to a remote country house with barred windows up to the age of 18, where his father kept him a prisoner because, he told him, the world was over and outside it was full of monsters. Adopted by his aunt Sue, Danny suddenly finds himself thrown into a social life that he doesn’t know the rules of. Numerous flashback they show the paradoxically happy moments with his father, whose love Danny never doubted, the evenings spent watching old movies or listening to 1930s records. After discovering that the monsters aren’t real, the boy has to deal with metaphorical but equally dangerous monsters.

It’s a tragic story, but the ability of screenwriter Pete Jackson (no relation to the almost homonymous Peter) lies precisely in making it exciting and even funny. Danny’s naive and curious look is very sweet, but all the characters, even the most secondary ones, have a complete characterization. Among them Aaron certainly stands out, son of and now half-brother of Danny, her age and almost more awkward than him. His desperate attempts to build a social life or find a girlfriend are almost as comical and heartwarming as the main story. At the same time, dramatic conflicts are largely articulated but not necessarily resolved: Danny’s father is a monster, but he loved him more than Aaron’s absentee father ever did.

The series also has a rather strong visual identity: the characters are often framed in isolation and relegated to the sides of the screen (a bit like Mr. Robot); photography juxtaposes, in a counterintuitive way, a dark but happy past with a present full of light but also of uncertainties.

Somewhere boy, Pete Jackson, Channel 4 UK, inedito in Italia