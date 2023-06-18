The real version of “The Devil Wears Prada” is about to be staged? Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour is Hiring Assistants | Hypebeast

Condé Nast, a group of “Vogue”, is now openly recruiting an assistant for Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of the American version of “Vogue” and the global chief content officer. Miranda”, this job vacancy indirectly caused heated discussions, and many people laughed and said, “Isn’t that the live-action version of “Andy” played by Anne Hathaway?”

For those who intend to apply, the vacancy conditions state that they must have a university degree and 1 to 2 years of administrative practice/work experience. The job content of the assistant includes coordinating meetings, activities, communications, business trips, etc., and the administrative work in the office, For example, the preparation of meeting materials and secretaries are also included in the category. At the same time, you need to efficiently complete multiple instructions of Anna Wintour in a fast-paced environment. Responsible, proactive, careful, passionate about the industry.

As for the remuneration, the annual salary ranges from $60,000 to $80,000, and will be adjusted according to experience, licenses and other work capabilities. Readers may wish to go to the official page for details.