The realistic version of “Xingyueye” in the Jiangwan Stadium flashing Daxue Road area landscape lighting renovation completedFly into the homes of ordinary people

Caption:Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” glitters on the outer wall of Jiangwan Stadium Provided by the interviewee (the same below)

Xinmin Evening News (reporter Jin Minyi) Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” flickers on the outer wall of Jiangwan Stadium, and flowers bloom on Daxue Road in spring, summer, autumn and winter… Recently, Yangpu District has carried out landscape lighting for Daxue Road and Jiangwan Stadium. After the renovation is completed, the “lit up” Daxue Road area has become a new night tour destination for the trend of literature and art.

Jiangwan Stadium carries the magnificent memory of “The First Stadium in the Far East”. After the landscape lighting was transformed, the heavy masonry walls were smudged by lights, sometimes showing a red journey and a glorious road, sometimes like a dream castle floating under the sea, and sometimes it became the canvas of Van Gogh’s “Starry Night”.

At the exit of Pacific Forest World, the largest underground shopping mall in Shanghai, the subway entrance of Binfen Plaza on Zhixing Road is illuminated by a new light, like a geometric prism.

In Yunhai Square, the core of the entire Daxue Road community, tree canopies, paths, and leaves have become “secrets in the forest” where fireflies and flowers live through projection. The forest benches make a mosaic lighting effect, and the children play happily in the stars.

In addition, at the triangular landscape on the street, the lighting management department combined the greening to create the effect of “Four Seasons Flower Border”. Magnolia in spring, lotus in summer, red leaves in autumn, snow plum in winter, and “dandelion” or “snowflake” are especially romantic.

The Greening and City Appearance Bureau of Yangpu District stated that the “Internet celebrity road” is about 700 meters long, with Fudan University and Shanghai University of Finance and Economics at one end, and Chuangzhi Tiandi Plaza and Jiangwan Stadium at the other end. Young and fashionable elements burst out infinite vitality in the micro space. This landscape lighting renovation focuses on the different needs of the three major goals of commercial street attraction, cultural atmosphere, and night tour economy, and is committed to creating a leisure and pleasant commercial slow-travel street and a night tour destination with literary and artistic trends through creative and flexible design techniques. .