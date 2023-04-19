The reality of education in Córdoba

In recent times, the education situation in our country and in Córdoba has worsened notoriously. The problems that existed before the pandemic have increased, they mainly affect the most vulnerable sectors and are exacerbated by the fierce economic crisis we are going through. According to Unicef ​​data, two out of three girls and boys in Argentina (66%) are poor due to income or are deprived of basic rights, such as access to education.

This is a complex problem that requires immediate, sustained responses based on a truthful diagnosis. There is no single factor that explains the debacle educational. There are structural issues that affect the trajectories of students and their learning: poorly paid teachers, training difficulties, curricular designs that require revision, insufficient allocation or under-execution of resources, poor building conditions, among many others.

The data clearly demonstrates the reality.

First reality: neither the law nor the agreements that were previously established in terms of financing are complied with.

In relation to the allocation of resources, by the Education Financing Law of 2005, the national government, the provincial governments and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires had to progressively increase investment in education until reaching a participation of 6 in 2010. % in gross domestic product (GDP). For having failed to meet the educational spending goal established by law, between 2006 and 2020 the Argentine State accumulated a debt with education of 3.4 trillion pesos.

The figure, which is equivalent to 26,009 million dollars (if we take the dollar at 132.15 average pesos in 2022), comes from the latest report from the Observatory of Argentines for Education. The distance between the investment objective set by the Legislative Power in 2005 and 2006 and the expenditure executed allows us to calculate the distance between reality and the story.

According to the Observatory of Labor, Economy and Society (Otes), since 2017 Córdoba has failed to meet the educational financing goals that establish that in each year there can be no allocations below 35% of the budget. However, Córdoba allocates only 29%. In addition, Córdoba is one of the Argentine provinces with the lowest budget per state school student.

Second reality: the number of years of schooling does not necessarily correlate with the educational quality that students receive.

In 2006, in Argentina, 50% of the students of the secondary level do not graduate on time and form. According to data from the Ministry of Education of the Nation, in Córdoba, only 57% of the students who start the first year of secondary school finish it in the six years expected.

The percentage is slightly lower than the national average (61%), which reveals that four out of 10 students are overage, which has a great impact on their job placement, their personal and social development in the future. If we add to this the quality of what they learn and the constant failure to meet the goals in terms of extended hours and initial education, the data is more worrying.

Third reality: the biggest debt in education is inequality. In the province of Córdoba, there is a significant gap between public and private education in terms of the academic performance of students in language and mathematics.

According to the results of the Aprender 2019 evaluation, in the province of Córdoba the percentage of students who reached satisfactory levels in language in private schools was 76.9%, while in public schools it was 47.8%. In mathematics, the percentage of students who reached satisfactory levels in private schools was 67.8%, while in public schools it was 30.9%.

Therefore, it is essential that educational policies be implemented that promote equal opportunities for all students, regardless of their socioeconomic and cultural origin, that focus on deepening the approach to elementary issues such as mathematical operations and reading comprehension.

Fourth reality: teacher salary arrears has an impact on educational quality.

Teacher salaries are below the poverty line. A poorly paid teacher not only sees her quality of life affected, but also makes it impossible for her to access cultural assets and the training that ensures the exercise of her vocation in quality conditions. The basic basket, according to the Córdoba Warehouse Center, stands at $185,000 for a typical family, while a primary-level teacher who just started on the salary scale in February received $135,000, and one with 10 years old, $151 thousand.

These realities show us how far we are from comparing ourselves to other educational systems in which debates focus on strengthening pedagogical models, education focuses on the development and well-being of the individual, the development of new skills and competencies, the promotion of project-based learning (PBL) or the Stem model.

Unfortunately, I believe that the great difference compared to other systems with better educational indicators is found in the conviction that the construction of knowledge must be one of the main tools to guarantee development.

As long as Córdoba does not manage to transcend the agenda of basic issues such as fair remuneration and in accordance with the titanic work carried out by teachers, guaranteeing compliance with the school calendar, ensuring equal access to school from an early age, as long as a diagnosis is not started based on the truth that is supported empirically and the construction of a story is stopped, it will be very difficult to achieve the desire for a free and egalitarian society.

* National deputy

