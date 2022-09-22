The reality TV series “Big Exam” will be broadcast on Dragon TV on the 21st. The drama brings together “old drama bones” Chen Baoguo and Wang Qianyuan, young actors Li Gengxi, Hu Xianxu, Rong Zishan, and powerful actors Guo Tao, Liang Jing, Yan Bingyan, Wang Xiao, Group portraits of 26 figures including Cao Xiwen and Lan Yingying.

“The Big Exam” tells the story of the students, educators, and parents of the students in the college entrance examination who united as one to overcome the double test of the epidemic and floods, and successfully passed the college entrance examination. Live up to the youthful spirit.

“Character group portraits” are vivid and three-dimensional to move people’s hearts

In the main poster of “The Big Exam”, Shi Aihua (played by Chen Baoguo), the old principal of No. 4 Middle School, Wang Benzhong (played by Wang Qianyuan), the principal of No. 1 Middle School, Tian Wenwen (played by Li Gengxi), a left-behind girl, Zhou Bowen (played by Hu Xianxu), a “student master”, and Wu Jiajun (played by Rong) Zi Shan), walking on the road facing the rising sun. Although they encountered special circumstances such as epidemics and floods, each of them still moved forward with their heads held high and high-spirited, showing the positive energy of the play, fairness and justice, and full of light. The word “big exam” in the play’s title is striking and prominent, vaguely reflecting elements such as the school scene in the play. The posters have a large area of ​​blank space, strong visual impact, and make people feel unfulfilled, and also make the vibrant “big exam” atmosphere on paper, making the audience full of expectations for the drama.

“The Big Exam” focuses on depicting the principal, teachers, students, parents, doctors, police officers and other rich and delicate characters. These characters are full of three-dimensional and distinctive features, showing the spirit of ordinary people who are not afraid of danger and forge ahead in the face of the “Big Exam” strength. As a true portrayal of Chinese families in the new era, “Da Kao” is a “group portrait masterpiece” with depth, breadth and touching people’s hearts.

The four major scenes reproduce the severe test of the “big test”

“Big Exam” tells the story of the sudden outbreak of the epidemic on the eve of the Spring Festival in 2020. With the joint efforts of the party, the government and all sectors of society, senior high school students, teachers and parents in Jinhe County jointly overcame difficulties, overcame sudden floods, and finally successfully completed the “big exam” s story. The trailer reveals that under the four key scenes of the “big test”, the young generation is actively forging ahead and living up to their youthful spirit, as well as the warm power of the whole society to unite and help the college entrance examination.

First of all, in the tense “college entrance examination” scene, students study hard and use their own efforts to achieve their life ambitions and goals. Secondly, under the “college entrance examination under the epidemic”, the rhythm of study and life was disrupted for the candidates. Teachers, students and parents faced the difficulties of closure and control, and made concerted efforts to face the big exam. Once again, under the special scenario of the “postponed college entrance examination”, the younger generation can withstand the tempering and test of time, work hard and overcome obstacles for their dreams. Finally, in the emergency scenario of “college entrance examination under the flood”, candidates and teachers responded positively, were not afraid of difficulties, overcome environmental and psychological factors, and submitted satisfactory answers to the big test.

Based on the true spirit of Acura’s “big test” in the new era

“Big Exam” is a realistic drama series focusing on college entrance examinations and candidates, epidemics and natural disasters, and focusing on students, families, and campuses. The “big test” is a big test for students. In the face of difficulties such as sudden epidemics, lockdowns and online classes, candidates study hard, work hard, reconcile the family relationship and contradiction between themselves and their parents, re-understand themselves, and face the college entrance examination. A generation of courageous struggle, perseverance, and the spirit of living up to the youth. The “big test” is a big test for teachers. Education practitioners actively respond to the epidemic and sound the horn of the college entrance examination. They bravely take on important tasks and formulate various plans to solve various problems in study and life for students, and fully escort students to realize the college entrance examination dream. The “big test” is a big test for parents. Parents spend their time and energy to help the test, and support their children with supervision, companionship and encouragement. Family members love each other, support each other, and exert their emotional strength to play the role of “accompanying runners”.

“Big Exam” depicts the college entrance examination in the new era with the life of ordinary people, showing the positive energy of contemporary young people’s self-confidence, tolerance, fearlessness, responsibility and responsibility. God’s film work.

Zhang Jing, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Newspaper Industry