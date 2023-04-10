“They are simply growing apart and plan to stay friends.” CNN website said.

On April 8, the American media made audiences around the world stir before the news that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had broken up. Entertainment Tonight page made everything explode when opening that the two had gone their separate ways a few weeks ago after 6 years of dating. The relationship ended peacefully and peacefully. The People news site also immediately confirmed the above information: “Relationships just begin and end naturally. That’s why Alwyn didn’t show up at any of Taylor’s concerts.”

Most recently, a source close to Taylor Swift confirmed the news to CNN: “Taylor and Joe broke up a few weeks ago. They are simply growing apart and plan to stay friends.”. Neither Taylor nor Joe have commented on the information. However, since officially dating at the end of 2016, the two artists have remained tight-lipped about their love throughout the years. On the other hand, the vocalist “Lavender Haze” only revealed his love story through hidden meanings in music products.

The news of the breakup surprised fans. Because just a few weeks ago, People page reported that Joe Alwyn will accompany Taylor Swift when he can and plans to attend his girlfriend’s concert nights. “Joe would go everywhere with her when he could. They are still great together. Joe is extremely supportive of her cause.”the source revealed.

In early 2022, fans had the opportunity to get excited by the news that the couple was secretly engaged during a private vacation. Through a subsequent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Joe Alwyn responded to the rumors vaguely: “If I received a pound every time I heard someone say I was engaged, I think I would have a lot of money right now. Actually, if the answer is yes, I wouldn’t say it. And if the answer is no, I won’t say it either.”. Currently, fans are still waiting for confirmation from the two main characters.