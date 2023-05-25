The reason that would have led to the strong crisis and separation of Flor Vigna and Luciano Castro

A few days ago it began to circulate with forceThe news about a supposed crisis between Luciano Castro and Flor Vigna. In this sense, the actor decided to break the silence and clear up any doubt about his sentimental situation with the singer.

“It is not like that, we are not separated. Thank you”, it was the response launched by the actor of the play El Divorciobefore consulting the media.

However, in the last few hours, leaked the reason that would have caused the strong crisis and subsequent end of the relationship between Flor Vigna and the actor Luciano Castro.

What would be the reason for the separation of Flor Vigna and Luciano Castro

Everything seems to indicate that it is an infidelity of Castro that would have occurred during the summer when the actor was doing theatrical season in sea ​​of ​​silver.

“They are separated and they are going to deny it for a few days because they still have to be together for a few days at a job they have, but the intimate environment of Flor and Luciano already confirms to me that they are separating,” the journalist said. Nancy Dure in the cycle Partners of the Show, by El Trece.

For her part, the influencer Few reproduced in Gossip heads the sayings of the panelist with a very spicy addition about an alleged infidelity of the actor that would have occurred a few months ago.

“Flor Vigna and Luciano Castro would be separating. I have a date from the summer that burned me all this time… The fox loses its hair but not its tricks, ”she pointed out.



