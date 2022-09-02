As we all know, Chen Xiao and Zhao Liying once had a vigorous relationship. Back then, the two of them were talented and beautiful, and many people were very envious of their relationship. Everyone wanted to know, why did Chen Xiao and Zhao Liying break up? Let’s take a look below.

1、Originally bundled. Since Zhao Liying and Chen Xiao were bundled and sold, their acting careers have become like a duck to water, and Lu Zhen and Gao Zhan have become the best couples in the hearts of everyone. Not only did Chen Xiao publicly admit that he had a good impression of the woman, but Zhao Liying also said that the two had a tacit understanding when filming, which was really envious of others. However, like many gossip romances that “there are dramas, but there is no drama at the end”, Zhao Liying and Chen Xiao also adhere to the principle of killing and not admitting, making people foolishly unable to distinguish whether it is a fake drama or a hype stunt;

2、The two get together less often. After Zhao Liying finished filming “The Legend of Lu Zhen”, she frequently took on dramas and worked hard. She filmed a series of TV series such as “Secret of Wife” and “Here Comes Binbin”. Chen Xiao was also busy with work, which led to the two getting together. Less is more, this is the main reason for many celebrity couples;

3、The two are incompatible. Zhao Liying is a well-known queen in the entertainment industry. She has a carefree personality, which makes her often hacked. Because Chen Xiao loves to play very much, and Zhao Liying is a jealous jar, the two often fight each other, which eventually leads to the breakup. Chen Xiao also admitted that he really likes Zhao Liying very much and will be attracted by her. But the two are relatively strong personalities. If they are really together, it is estimated that there will be a situation where Mars hits the earth.