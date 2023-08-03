The reasons behind the rise in dollar prices

The blue dollar returned to take off like the MEP dollar, in the midst of changes orchestrated by the National Securities Commission on the day of this August 2. For this reason in the section Hovering Screen of Channel E, Ayelén Romero, an analyst at Rava Bursátil, explained the reasons behind the increases in exchange rates.

“Undoubtedly yesterday at the close of the day there were new regulations that affect financial dollars, perhaps not the blue dollar but the MEP dollar. and if we see a lot of volatility and the increases continue,” Romero explained.

Regarding whether these modifications subtracted volume from the MEP dollar, the specialist asserted that “It didn’t take away volume, but it did generate a lot of volatility.”

Meanwhile, the dollar counted with liquidation shot up in the morning and reached $576. Besides, “Since it exceeded $500, it started a very important bullish rally, it was said that it was going to cost it 530 but it exceeded it in 2 or 3 days.”

However, given the rise in exchange rates in the stock market, the Merval index remains at the same price in dollars while in pesos it is rising 1.2 in pesos, said Ayelén Romero.

