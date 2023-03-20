The end should not make us forget the beginning. High School Triumph. That unbeatable start of the first half in which just 35 seconds Institute He had already forced his first corner kick and after 18 minutes he was leading 2-0 with goals from Joaquín Varela and Adrián “Maravilla” Martínez to the astonishment of the entire Bombonera. And that start of the second stage in which Santiago Rodríguez scored 3-1 after 32 seconds and plunged the crowd into a bigger fight.

It is true that Boca, perhaps because he had no other choice, ended up rallying Gloria and pressing her against the goal of “Loco” Jorge Carranza. The team still led by “Negro” Hugo Ibarra discounted a goal from Uruguayan Miguel Merentiel at 39 and claimed a VAR penalty that referee Jorge Baliño did not sanction because he understood (correctly) that there was no foul by Carranza on Merentiel .

From going so far forward, Boca could have tied. But it wouldn’t have been fair.

The great triumph of the Institute over Boca

Because before all that and while he had air in his lungs and clarity in his ideas, Instituto was more. More organized, more intelligent, clearer and more poignant. He hadn’t won at the Boquense Coliseum for 36 years (2-1 in the 1986/87 season). And 17 that he did not play there. The victory, as long-suffering as it was memorable, was an exact mix of football and epic. That which makes the fans vibrate so much. That which the players, from the first to the last, put in until they enjoyed the last drop of their energy.

La Gloria lived her glorious night using simple but effective resources: an orderly and short 4-4-2 that served so that Boca could almost never enter the middle, but also to cut and get out quickly from the middle up. And the dream night and the timely goals from Santiago Rodríguez and Adrián “Maravilla” Martínez.

“Maravilla” was a necessary participant in the three goals: he executed the laboratory free kick that led to Joaquín Varela’s first goal after a header from “Tano” Graciani that hit the crossbar and a weak response from Sergio “Chiquito” Romero ; he made the second after a very good pass from Santiago Rodríguez and served the third to “Santi”, who put his shot between Romero and the near post poorly covered by goalkeeper xeneize.

Martínez played with self-confidence and intelligence. The stadium did not fall on him, he knew when to enter and when to leave and he could have even scored one more goal if he had had more air and legs to solve the sharp counterattacks that Instituto fired in the second half, walking over the desperation of a Boca who always ran the game from behind and could never catch up.

Because before the Boquense onslaught at the end, Instituto could have stretched the figures beyond the limit of the win. But Martínez and Rodríguez had already been invaded by exhaustion and could not define. Franco Watson entered for “Santi” to move the ball and give the team air (something that Lodico did very well in the plug-in). But it was not possible.

Lost for lost and driven by a roaring and indignant Bombonera, Boca was a whirlwind in the last 20 minutes and took it to Instituto, who without legs and overwhelmed by heat and humidity, only dedicated himself to resisting, throwing the ball anywhere.

It has been said: it would have been excessive for Boca to tie a match in which its shortcomings (an unreliable defense, a thick and unimaginative circulation of the ball, the limited mobility of the midfielder and several individual levels that are too low) returned to get exposed.

As long as he could think and breathe, Institute was better. That’s why it’s good that she won the way she won in the Bombonera itself. With order and intelligence when it was necessary to play. And with character and dedication when football made room for the epic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

