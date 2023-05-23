the recipe with which Antonio conquered the MasterChef jury

Prior to May 25, Antonio had a triumphant return to MasterChef Argentina with a very northern recipe. Its about huaschalocro, a preparation with cabutia squash stuffed with vegetables, meat and cheese. The dish won over Damián Betular, Germán Martitegui and Donato de Santis.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Ingredients for the huaschalocro

Skirt, palette, or any other meat that when boiled a lot is tender and dissolves into fibers, (½ k)

corn, 6

Criollo squash (not squash), (1.5 k)

onion, 1

Green onion, 3

Oil, 3 tablespoons

Coarse salt, a handful

For the hot sauce:

onion, 1/2

Ground chili, 2 tablespoons

Oil, 2 tablespoons

Sweet paprika, 2 tablespoons

Cumin, ½ teaspoon

Salt to taste

Huaschalocro recipe

On the Recetas de Argentina site, they revealed the preparation steps:

_ Defat the meat and remove the nerves.

– Put the meat in a pot, cover it abundantly with water and add the coarse salt.

– Bring the pot with the meat to a boil and cook over low heat for about 3 hours.

– Go removing with a slotted spoon, from time to time, the foam that forms on the surface.

– Remove and cut the meat to eat in one bite.

– Peel and finely chop the onion.

– Peel and cut the pumpkin into pieces.

– Peel, clean and shell the corn.

– In a separate pot, sauté the onion until transparent.

– Add the broth that was left of the meat, the cut meat and the pumpkin.

– Stir with a wooden spoon (the squash should finally become a puree, giving the huaschalocro consistency).

– After about 20 minutes add the corn.

– When the corn is tender, the huaschalocro is ready.

– Salt to taste.

– At all times take care that it does not dry out, adding broth or water if necessary.

– Wash and finely chop the green onion.

For the hot sauce: Chop the ½ onion, heat the oil in a pan. Then, sauté the onion, add the ground chili pepper, the paprika and the thyme, mix well and salt.

Serve the huaschalocro in individual casseroles, with a spoonful of hot sauce in the center and sprinkled with green onion.



