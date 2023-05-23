Home » the recipe with which Antonio conquered the MasterChef jury
the recipe with which Antonio conquered the MasterChef jury

the recipe with which Antonio conquered the MasterChef jury

Prior to May 25, Antonio had a triumphant return to MasterChef Argentina with a very northern recipe. Its about huaschalocro, a preparation with cabutia squash stuffed with vegetables, meat and cheese. The dish won over Damián Betular, Germán Martitegui and Donato de Santis.

Ingredients for the huaschalocro

Skirt, palette, or any other meat that when boiled a lot is tender and dissolves into fibers, (½ k)
corn, 6
Criollo squash (not squash), (1.5 k)
onion, 1
Green onion, 3
Oil, 3 tablespoons
Coarse salt, a handful

For the hot sauce:

onion, 1/2
Ground chili, 2 tablespoons
Oil, 2 tablespoons
Sweet paprika, 2 tablespoons
Cumin, ½ teaspoon
Salt to taste

Huaschalocro recipe

On the Recetas de Argentina site, they revealed the preparation steps:

_ Defat the meat and remove the nerves.
– Put the meat in a pot, cover it abundantly with water and add the coarse salt.
– Bring the pot with the meat to a boil and cook over low heat for about 3 hours.
– Go removing with a slotted spoon, from time to time, the foam that forms on the surface.
– Remove and cut the meat to eat in one bite.
– Peel and finely chop the onion.
– Peel and cut the pumpkin into pieces.
– Peel, clean and shell the corn.
– In a separate pot, sauté the onion until transparent.
– Add the broth that was left of the meat, the cut meat and the pumpkin.
– Stir with a wooden spoon (the squash should finally become a puree, giving the huaschalocro consistency).
– After about 20 minutes add the corn.
– When the corn is tender, the huaschalocro is ready.
– Salt to taste.
– At all times take care that it does not dry out, adding broth or water if necessary.
– Wash and finely chop the green onion.

For the hot sauce: Chop the ½ onion, heat the oil in a pan. Then, sauté the onion, add the ground chili pepper, the paprika and the thyme, mix well and salt.

Serve the huaschalocro in individual casseroles, with a spoonful of hot sauce in the center and sprinkled with green onion.


