Li Yundi and the endorsement brand Piano reconciliation property have been frozen more than 3.33 million yuan

Sohu Entertainment News Tianyancha App shows that on November 12, the civil first-instance civil ruling of Li Yundi and Piano Home Furnishing Co., Ltd. was published.

According to the document, the court made a civil ruling on November 24, 2021 against Li Chuan, Preservation measures were taken for the property worth more than 3.33 million yuan in Li Yundi’s name. Li Yundi applied to the court to lift the preservation measures on June 20, 2022. After review, the court held that Li Yundi had reached a settlement and had completed the payment of the relevant payments, and the court had made an effective ruling that “Piano Home Furnishing Co., Ltd. withdraws its lawsuit against Hebei Rebang Culture Media Co., Ltd., Li Chuan, and Li Yundi” to the court. The application for lifting the preservation measures complies with the law, and the ruling is enforced.

It is reported that Piano had previously signed Li Yundi as a spokesperson. Affected by Li Yundi's prostitution incident, Piano terminated the cooperative relationship with Li Yundi.

